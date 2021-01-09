When it's right, it's right: Henry Lutovsky knew early Nebraska was for him

His decision was solidified when he went to a barbecue in Lincoln the summer between his sophomore and junior year. Later in November of his junior year, he made it official, committing to the Huskers.

“He had no loyalty to anything because his loyalty was going to be to where he felt where he fit in,” Striegel said. “And when he came back from Nebraska that first time, he said, ‘Coach, you can tell everybody else to leave me alone.’ He was absolutely in love with Nebraska. Coach Frost and his staff, the teammates that he met at that time, just everything about the program itself. He was sold.”

Striegel has been the head coach at Mount Pleasant since 2013 and had been an assistant for seven years before that. He’s known Lutovsky since his early elementary school years.

Back then, he was a lot like he is now in most ways, Striegel said. He still makes friends with just about everybody and has a kind heart. But there was one key difference: Lutovsky wasn't the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder that he is now.

He was on the bigger end of his class and he could always throw the ball further than the rest of his peers at 7-on-7 camps over the summer, Striegel said, but he wasn't the biggest.