When Nebraska faces Illinois, expect to see young Huskers take the field

“We’ve got to build their confidence,” Lubick said. “That’s the biggest thing with freshmen — putting them in situations where they can succeed. I don’t know if ‘patience’ is the word. More ‘positivity.’ Making them understand ‘hey, these are the things, and you can do it, and being positive about it.’

"I think you can still be demanding but positive.”

Betts, one of NU's top recruits in the 2020 class, described his experience so far at Nebraska as “an honest grind since Day 1.” A unique, pandemic-shaped season in which Betts has been “busting my ass” to improve and take whatever coaches and older players can give him. Daily “signal reviews,” in which Betts and other young receivers have to get a signal, call it out, and know the assignments of all the receivers. Repetition, repetition, repetition.

But he wasn’t nervous getting onto the field. A guy who caught 46 touchdowns in high school probably isn’t going to be.

“I wanted to be on the field, I wanted to get out there, and I wanted to show everyone what I can do on the field,” Betts said.

Confidence. That’s a marker of youth, too. McCaffrey has as much of that as he does energy.