When Nebraska limited Buffalo on the ground, the Bulls turned to their passing game

LINCOLN — Attempting 50 passes Saturday may not have been Buffalo’s ideal offensive approach against Nebraska’s defense, but Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease said he’s fine doing whatever is asked of him.

“If they want me to throw it 100 times, I’ll throw it 100 times,” Vantrease said. “If they want me to hand it off 100 times, I’ll hand it off 100 times. We’ve got to do whatever we can to win the game, and today we didn’t do that.”

Not only was the senior from Stow, Ohio, asked to throw so many passes, he was called on by coaches once to punt from inside his own 20.

That play worked out better than many of Buffalo’s offensive snaps as the kick bounced and rolled into the end zone 81 yards away. It was the fourth-longest punt ever by a Husker opponent.

After scoring 69 points in their season opener against Wagner, the Bulls had only one field goal in Nebraska’s 28-3 win.

With the Blackshirts limiting Buffalo's run game to 33 attempts for 135 yards, the Bulls turned to the air, where Vantrease completed 27-of-50 passes for 224 yards.