When the Huskers needed a stop, the Blackshirts rose up

LINCOLN — The Nebraska defense had already lined up against Penn State 90 times. One more stop would mean a Husker win for the first time in nearly a calendar year.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander rushed five as the Nittany Lions faced fourth and goal from the Nebraska 13-yard line in a one-score game. Outside linebackers Caleb Tannor and Pheldarius Payne came on the edges. Defensive linemen Ty Robinson and Ben Stille pushed up the middle. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer broke toward the quarterback too.
As PSU quarterback Will Levis shuffled forward in the pocket, Stille separated from his blocker. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound senior threw the 6-3, 222-pounder to the turf as the QB threw a desperation pass to no one.
Blackshirts hold. Huskers win.
“Tears of joy,” senior safety Deontai Williams said of his reaction. “We were happy, especially happy. God is good. It was just emotional because we finally got over that hump that we needed to get over. Now it’s about to start rolling.”
Nebraska’s defense in the red zone through two games has been leaky, allowing seven touchdowns in nine opponent trips (the 77.78% ranked 108th nationally). But on the last two drives Saturday — critical moments in a one-score game — it gave up nothing. Penn State ran 25 plays across its final two possessions, with no points to show for it.
Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann said Nebraska was in man coverage with zone pressure on the final stops. The quicker it could make Penn State show its hand offensively, the better.
“Putting pressure on the quarterback, not just sitting back on our heels,” Domann said. “Being more aggressive when the game’s on the line. Trying to take control in our own hands, and that’s what we did.”
Penn State was cruising downfield on its penultimate drive, converting two third downs and a fourth down to reach the Nebraska 11. Incompletions on fade passes followed on the next two plays to its top two receivers, Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington. The same result followed on third down to tight end Pat Freiermuth over the middle. Another misfire on fourth and 10 gave the ball back to NU with 3:37 to play.
But Nebraska went three and out and Penn State found a rhythm again, using tempo to go 60 yards in seven quick plays and touch the Nebraska 9. Inside linebacker Will Honas hurried Levis into an incompletion on the next snap, then the QB couldn’t connect with Freiermuth on second down. Stille pressured Levis into the arms of Reimer on third down for a 4-yard sack.
That set up the clinching stop with under 40 seconds left. Quarterback Luke McCaffrey said he was so nervous he couldn’t watch and had senior left tackle Brenden Jaimes tell him what was happening. Receiver/running back Wan’Dale Robinson said he believed it would turn out like countless practice reps have.
“We’ve been through so many scenarios like that where the defense has stopped us before,” Robinson said. “I was really, really confident that they were going to go down there and make that stop and we were going to win that game.”
The 91 snaps defended were the most for the Blackshirts since UCLA ran 94 plays in 2012 — a span of more than 100 games. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said the workload took “a little toll” but late timeouts in the red zone on both Penn State possessions helped the Huskers catch their breaths.
“It was on us,” Taylor-Britt said. “And we wanted it to be on us.”
“That was impressive, wasn’t it?” said Frost, adding that he’s seen too many occasions where fades and penalties hurt Nebraska in clutch spots.
“The tempo definitely pushed us,” Domann said. “They just got in their operation. It’s hard to stop the momentum when a team gets like that. But we practice for times like these. That’s why we practice hard when we don’t feel good. And it showed today.”
Nebraska rose to the occasion in other red-zone challenges as well. It halted Penn State on the Husker 16 — forcing a 33-yard field goal early — then held at its 7 that became a 27-yard kick in the third quarter. It also stopped the visitors at the 23 for a 40-yarder.
Domann said the defense lived the old cliché of bending but not breaking. Williams said communication was clear when it absolutely had to be near the south end zone. Both defenders said the victory is further validation for how far the unit has come under Chinander, who moved from the sidelines to the press box calling plays this season.
“As a defense, we’re built for situations like that.” Williams said. “… The offense put the game on our hands, so we knew what to do.”
Photos: Nebraska hosts Penn State in first home game of the season
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.