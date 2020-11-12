Where's Wan'Dale Robinson? Husker coaches vow to get him more touches

“We need Wan’Dale to be a bigger part of the game plan, so we’re going to do what we need to,” Frost said.

Lubick was adamant about that too. When a reporter suggested the issue can't simply be resolved through giving the ball to Robinson in the backfield, Lubick said actually it can.

“It’s a little more complicated than that, but what you said is stuff we can do,” Lubick said. “And we’ve got to do more, as far as giving him carries and different things. Giving him the ball on stuff he does well. His skill set, he does a lot of stuff well.”

Robinson arrived at Nebraska as the top recruit in the 2019 class based on a record-breaking Kentucky prep career as a running back. At NU, he was supposed to switch to the slot “R” receiver that in Frost’s offense tends to get quite a bit of attention. The dismissal of Maurice Washington, coupled with injuries, moved Robinson to running back for the middle of the season. He may still be the team’s second-best running back behind Dedrick Mills, but his future is at slot receiver.