Whether printed or digital, tickets keep memories alive for Husker fans at Memorial Stadium

“This is 20 years for me going to these games with my dad,” Spencer said. “We put all of our tickets in a cigar box. We will be able to open it and talk about all these games we went to together when he gets older.”

Whether the ticket was printed or on a smartphone, the scanning process was smooth getting fans into the stadium Saturday for Nebraska’s home opener against Fordham.

Alberts also noted in July that the NU athletic department had “made a significant investment in additional scanners” to provide “an efficient entry process at the gates of all our venues this season.”

Jim has had season tickets in North Stadium since 1990.

“Now we have rows behind us,” Jim said. “We used to hang a tarp behind us for those November games against Oklahoma to block that north wind. Now we just call it a poor man’s sky box because we can stand and lean against those skybox walls.”

Spencer, who played baseball at Millard South, had a T-shirt on Saturday that said “Man, Woman and Child, did that put ’em in the aisles,” part of the famous radio call by Lyell Bremser of Johnny Rodgers' punt return against Oklahoma in 1971’s Game of the Century.

“I brought him up old school,” Jim said.