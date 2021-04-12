Which Huskers impressed Scott Frost during last week's scrimmage?

"Simply put, I thought he threw it the best he's thrown it," Frost said. "And that continues to improve. He and Mario (Verduzco) have been working on his stroke a little bit. He's always been a quick decision-maker, sees the field really well, accurate, gets the ball out of his hands, but he pushed the ball more downfield on Friday. He certainly can run well, so he made a couple plays with his feet too."

NU will not be doing much with the throwing motion of Heinrich Haarberg, the freshman quarterback out of Kearney Catholic.

"It jumps out of his hand," Frost said. "So with him it's more getting comfortable with the offense, getting confidence, making sure he's making the right reads. His ability will take care of the rest of it."

» Walk-on Matt Masker, also from Kearney Catholic, may be NU's No. 3 quarterback at this point because of his mastery of the offense.

» Frost said starting quarterback Adrian Martinez looks "faster" after good work in winter conditioning and is playing with more confidence.