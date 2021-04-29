Which prospects will be joining Husker fans at Memorial Stadium for Saturday's spring game?

The end of the recruiting road is almost here for MJ Morris. There’s just one more stop to make.
The Class of 2022 Atlanta-area quarterback realizes it sounds odd that he will likely choose his future school in the next few weeks. After all, the NCAA-mandated dead period will end June 1 after nearly 17 months, opening the floodgates for official visits and camps.
But Morris — considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports composite — has been doing his own research behind the scenes. He’s already traveled to spring games at Florida State and Georgia Tech and attended an open practice at NC State. Now he and his mother have one final trip to make to the Red-White scrimmage in Lincoln, arriving Friday and leaving Sunday.
“Nebraska is a high priority for me,” Morris told The World-Herald. “We bought plane tickets and everything.”
In the final weeks when both official and unofficial visits won’t be allowed — including face-to-face interaction with coaches and facilities tours — the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder has already experienced the oddity of recruiting on the back end of a pandemic. At one school, he stood next to a coach and had to talk to him on the phone to stay within the rules. One of his best friends plays at NC State, so he had an informal meet-up with some of its other current players.
At Nebraska, it will be about taking in the city, campus and game atmosphere for the first time.
“I want to watch the offense and just see if I can see myself playing there one day,” Morris said. “It’ll be the last school I visit before I make my decision so I want to see how this compares to all the other schools I’ve been to and see how it feels to the heart.”
At least nine 2022 prospects will be in the Memorial Stadium stands Saturday, according to World-Herald confirmations and recruiting reports. One late addition was composite four-star receiver Quinton Conley, who bought his game tickets Tuesday night and will head north from Kansas City on Saturday morning for a day trip.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Conley attended a pair of Nebraska games in 2019 as an unofficial visitor but wants to see campus again as he ramps up for a summer and fall of official visits. He has one scheduled to Kentucky for June 11 and will likely take another back to Lincoln that same month.
First, though, he’ll get reacquainted with NU in what will essentially be his first in-person recruiting action in more than a year since the pandemic began. It’s a fitting place to start considering the Huskers were the first to offer him a scholarship back during his freshman year.
“Usually you have an itinerary and you’re on the field and everything,” Conley said. “I think it will be fun to be in the atmosphere with my family there. I don’t think it will be that big a difference and I’m looking forward to June 1st when we can get back out and do visits normally.”
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said this week he’s all for getting as many recruits as possible to Lincoln even if he isn’t allowed to interact with them — “Strange times; there’s not a lot we can do,” he said.
Here’s a look at each of the nine 2022 prospects who will be among the roughly 40,000 fans in attendance Saturday:
MJ Morris, quarterback, Pace Academy (Atlanta, Georgia): Morris appears to be at the top of NU’s wish list, especially after another 2022 target, Richard Torres out of San Antonio, likely won’t attend this weekend. Meanwhile, one of Morris’ other finalists, Florida State, picked up a commitment from a second 2022 QB earlier this week.
Morris was recovering from hip surgery during his junior year, when he threw for 1,180 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. The year before that at nearby Carrollton, he passed for 2,186 yards, 20 scores and six picks while rushing for 379 and eight touchdowns.
Quinton Conley, receiver, The Pembroke Hill School (Kansas City, Missouri): Nebraska already has one receiver commit in the 2022 class but would love to add Conley, whom it offered more than a year ago. Coaches like his big frame. Conley says NU being his first offer “definitely holds some weight” but his recruiting process will begin in earnest when the dead period ends. His other suitors are Kentucky, Arizona State, Iowa State and Kansas.
Chris McClellan, defensive line, Owasso (Oklahoma): The nation’s No. 100 overall player in his class via 247Sports has blown up this spring with offers from Oklahoma, Ohio State, Auburn and more. Official visits will be difficult to snag for the 2022 All-American Bowl selection with more than 30 offers, so even getting him to campus is a win for the Huskers. He has trips scheduled to OSU, USC and Florida already.
Landon Samson, receiver, Southlake (Texas) Carroll: The speedy wideout broke out last year with 75 catches for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns playing with Ohio State five-star quarterback commit Quinn Ewers and is an All-American Bowl honoree. Nebraska would like to secure an official visit from Samson, who has more than a dozen schools to choose from including a top contender in Baylor.
Gavin Meyers, linebacker, Hays (Kansas): He’ll be back for an official visit in June. Kansas State will get one that month as well. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, the three-star prospect has flown somewhat under the radar. But he makes plays — Meyers had 87 tackles (13 for loss) with two picks and two forced fumbles in eight games last season.
Jaren Kanak, athlete, Hays (Kansas): The best friend of Meyers and the more highly-recruited of the Hays duo, Kanak will also be in Lincoln for an official in June. His process is more interesting considering he could have a future as a receiver or linebacker/safety. The standout is enjoying a strong spring track season and has other officials coming with Iowa, Kansas and Kansas State.
Valen Erickson, offensive lineman, St. Rita (Chicago, Illinois): The three-star tackle prospect is quickly making his way to Lincoln after getting an offer April 18. He’s added other recent offers from Louisville, Cincinnati and Syracuse while finishing his delayed junior season this spring.
Grant Page, receiver, Fairview (Boulder, Colorado): Page is another prospect who will be back at Nebraska for an official visit in June. The Huskers have been on the three-star recruit for a while, though they have plenty of competition including Iowa State, Kansas State and Colorado.
Ernest Hausmann, linebacker, Columbus (Nebraska): The first Husker 2022 pledge committed in March and will be on hand again after also attending the open practice.
