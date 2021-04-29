Which prospects will be joining Husker fans at Memorial Stadium for Saturday's spring game?

“I want to watch the offense and just see if I can see myself playing there one day,” Morris said. “It’ll be the last school I visit before I make my decision so I want to see how this compares to all the other schools I’ve been to and see how it feels to the heart.”

At least nine 2022 prospects will be in the Memorial Stadium stands Saturday, according to World-Herald confirmations and recruiting reports. One late addition was composite four-star receiver Quinton Conley, who bought his game tickets Tuesday night and will head north from Kansas City on Saturday morning for a day trip.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Conley attended a pair of Nebraska games in 2019 as an unofficial visitor but wants to see campus again as he ramps up for a summer and fall of official visits. He has one scheduled to Kentucky for June 11 and will likely take another back to Lincoln that same month.

First, though, he’ll get reacquainted with NU in what will essentially be his first in-person recruiting action in more than a year since the pandemic began. It’s a fitting place to start considering the Huskers were the first to offer him a scholarship back during his freshman year.