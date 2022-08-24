Whipple wants Nebraska quarterbacks to 'clean up' some mental mistakes

DUBLIN — Protect the ball and don’t give the game away in the first quarter of the season.

That’s two goals Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has for quarterback Casey Thompson, named starter late last week. Has Thompson won over his teammates in the battle between he, Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers?

“It’s not politics,” Whipple said. “Saturday we’ll find out. He’s won me over, he’s won coach (Frost) over. The other guys have really been pushing.”

Whipple said NU has a “good room” of players who support each other when Whipple gets “tough on a guy.”

“We’ve got good kids who care, that work hard and really help one another,” Whipple said.

NU quarterbacks were “tired” on Tuesday, Whipple said, after a long flight from Omaha to Dublin. They dragged through that workout and started slow Wednesday before finishing practice well. Whipple wants to see the QBs “clean up” some mental mistakes as they go through more third down and red zone situations on Thursday and Friday.

"Taking care of the football and being a leader — but the leadership comes from your play and not from your mouth," Whipple said. "There's going to be a bump in the road, there's going to be something that happens. It always does in the first game. As coaches you like to everything planned, but very rarely does it happen in the first game. I've been on both ends of it.

"Get out of the first quarter without giving the game away, really. Then settle in. That's kind of how we've been in our scrimmages throughout the spring and fall. I certainly would like to change it — would like to start with a touchdown on the first drive, so we'll see how that plays out."

Nebraska’s offensive players have “bought in” to the changes in both coaching and roster, Whipple said, which makes them “fun to be around.” NU has had just two bad practices across spring and training camps, with older players helping younger guys.

It’s important, Whipple said, for him to give quarterbacks and players positivity for the week ahead.