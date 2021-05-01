White scores on final play to get rare win over Red in Husker spring game

LINCOLN — Winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour don’t necessarily make for fun, high-scoring spring games. Neither do stingy defenses.
Nebraska’s annual Red-White affair — back after a one-year pause for the COVID pandemic — had plenty of both in the White’s 21-20 win Saturday afternoon in front of 36,406 fans at Memorial Stadium. The White, which rarely wins the game, surged to a second-half lead before quarterback Logan Smothers tossed a 23-yard touchdown to Brody Belt on fourth down to give Red a 20-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
But quarterback Heinrich Haarberg — who appeared to outduel Smothers in a battle of backups — threw a 25-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game to Wyatt Liewer. That final play was allowed by Scott Frost even though the clock had expired.
Nebraska’s offense — both the Red group full of starters and the White backups — struggled in the first half to get much going. Red posted 13 points, but two of its three red zone drives stalled inside the 20 — one was derailed by what appeared to be a failed Adrian Martinez pass to left tackle Turner Corcoran — and a fourth drive ended in an interception by reserve defensive back Phelan Sanford right before half.
In his half of work, Martinez completed 12 of 20 passes for 127 yards in windy conditions, while running for 49 yards on nine carries.
The White offense, often working with the wind in the first half, was stopped on four straight drives by NU’s No. 1 defense, which was playing without starters JoJo Domann, Ben Stille and Will Honas. The White team ran 17 first-half plays for 19 yards, and quarterbacks Smothers and Haarberg combined to complete 2 of 8 passes. Smothers logged the longest first-half run for White at seven yards. Red led 13-0 at halftime.
Against reserve defenders in the second half, the White offense got rolling behind strong line play and power runs from Jaquez Yant. Yant, a 245-pound freshman walk-on in his second year as a Husker, routinely ran over or carried defenders during his totes, including a 21-yard touchdown. Two drives later, the White team, led by Haarberg, scored another touchdown on a 29-yard run by Isaiah Harris to take a 14-13 lead. Smothers, who did not play for most of the second and third quarters, led a touchdown march in the fourth quarter.
The day marked a small return to normal around Husker football, as roughly half Memorial Stadium was filled with mostly-masked, socially distanced NU fans. The traditional Tunnel Walk video featured NU players like Martinez and Damion Daniels, and Frost welcoming fans back to the stadium.
The school’s marching band and cheerleaders were on hand Saturday, as were the Herbie Husker and Lil Red mascots. Recruits normally lining the field were instead scattered in the bleachers watching the action, restricted from contact with coaches due to NCAA rules that will changeJune 1.
More storylines from the game:
» Backup quarterback struggles. Both Smothers and Haarberg had a few moments but generally weren’t accurate in the windy atmosphere, and both were skittish against a consistently good pass rush from a variety young defenders like Blaise Gunnerson, Nash Hutmacher and Jimari Butler.
» Lots of young running backs. The Huskers had all of their available scholarship backs through the live-tackling portion of the second half, plus walk-ons Yant, Harris and Cooper Jewett.
» More untimely penalties. NU’s offensive line had two false starts and offensive tackle Bryce Benhart was illegally downfield on a long passing play.