White scores on final play to get rare win over Red in Husker spring game

The White offense, often working with the wind in the first half, was stopped on four straight drives by NU’s No. 1 defense, which was playing without starters JoJo Domann, Ben Stille and Will Honas. The White team ran 17 first-half plays for 19 yards, and quarterbacks Smothers and Haarberg combined to complete 2 of 8 passes. Smothers logged the longest first-half run for White at seven yards. Red led 13-0 at halftime.

Against reserve defenders in the second half, the White offense got rolling behind strong line play and power runs from Jaquez Yant. Yant, a 245-pound freshman walk-on in his second year as a Husker, routinely ran over or carried defenders during his totes, including a 21-yard touchdown. Two drives later, the White team, led by Haarberg, scored another touchdown on a 29-yard run by Isaiah Harris to take a 14-13 lead. Smothers, who did not play for most of the second and third quarters, led a touchdown march in the fourth quarter.

The day marked a small return to normal around Husker football, as roughly half Memorial Stadium was filled with mostly-masked, socially distanced NU fans. The traditional Tunnel Walk video featured NU players like Martinez and Damion Daniels, and Frost welcoming fans back to the stadium.