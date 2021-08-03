Who Huskers will start at inside linebacker is still an open question

“Through the spring, I thought Nick played as well as anybody on the football team,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “And so far, through four practices, he’s continued on that path.”

Reimer said that as Henrich goes, so goes the position. What still impresses him is how quickly Henrich was able to move from outside to inside — two very different roles — as a plug-and-play option. He finished the season with 27 tackles and 206 snaps.

“Nick’s probably our best leader, honestly,” Reimer said. “Nick brings a lot of energy, and he’s a really smart player. Really, really good, too. I view him as the leader of our group.”

The last thing holding back Henrich, Ruud said, is consistent health. A shoulder injury and a knee injury limited him during his first two years in Lincoln. Ruud — a former longtime NFL linebacker — has worked with the 21-year-old on “pre-hab.” That is, ways to maintain his body through the various nicks that crop up. Proper warmups. A shoulder-strengthening routine.

Said Ruud: “If he stays on the field, he’s going to be a productive player for us.”