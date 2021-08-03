Who Huskers will start at inside linebacker is still an open question

LINCOLN — Nebraska inside linebackers are getting used to crowding around their position coach before every team period in practice. For all of their knowledge of the defense, one question they ask has an answer that often changes.
Who is starting this time?
Within a veteran defense returning most of its key contributors and deep on experience, inside linebacker is about as unsettled as the Blackshirts get this fall. The position absorbed serious injuries to two starters in the past nine months and now turns to a cast of characters relatively unproven at college football’s top level.
A few were on display Monday during a media session on a North Stadium concourse. Chris Kolarevic — who transferred from Northern Iowa in the spring — made the rounds with reporters and repeatedly explained how to pronounce his last name. Former walk-on Luke Reimer chatted about adding 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason and the challenge of taking on Big Ten offensive linemen.
Nick Henrich, Garrett Snodgrass and others who weren’t present also had their names come up as inside ‘backers coach Barrett Ruud and Nebraska evaluate whom they can trust on Saturdays at the center of the defense.
“It all just rotates; it’s all just fair,” Reimer said. “We don’t care who’s getting the reps. We’re all getting the reps, we’re all working hard.”
Ruud said he hasn’t set a rotation yet, but there will definitely be one. The Huskers see too many defensive reps — right around 70 per game the past two seasons — and use too many defenders on special teams to rely on just two inside linebackers.
NU in 2019 spread the reps among Mohamed Barry, Collin Miller and Will Honas before Reimer filled Barry’s spot last season. But Miller retired after suffering a spinal concussion against Illinois in November, and Honas is unlikely to play this year after injuring his knee in the spring. Henrich, who manned an outside linebacker spot much of 2020, moved inside after Miller went down.
Henrich is the newest to the position among the trio of potential starters and has been a hot topic in offseason conversations. Coach Scott Frost identified the former four-star recruit out of Omaha Burke when asked at Big Ten media days last month whom he was most excited to see on the field in camp. Ruud said Henrich’s awareness and understanding of angles make inside linebacker his most natural spot, though he’s also athletic enough to thrive on the outside.
“Through the spring, I thought Nick played as well as anybody on the football team,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “And so far, through four practices, he’s continued on that path.”
Reimer said that as Henrich goes, so goes the position. What still impresses him is how quickly Henrich was able to move from outside to inside — two very different roles — as a plug-and-play option. He finished the season with 27 tackles and 206 snaps.
“Nick’s probably our best leader, honestly,” Reimer said. “Nick brings a lot of energy, and he’s a really smart player. Really, really good, too. I view him as the leader of our group.”
The last thing holding back Henrich, Ruud said, is consistent health. A shoulder injury and a knee injury limited him during his first two years in Lincoln. Ruud — a former longtime NFL linebacker — has worked with the 21-year-old on “pre-hab.” That is, ways to maintain his body through the various nicks that crop up. Proper warmups. A shoulder-strengthening routine.
Said Ruud: “If he stays on the field, he’s going to be a productive player for us.”
Reimer — a Lincoln North Star grad who forced his way into the fray last year and made 40 tackles — also received a high compliment from Ruud, who said he wasn’t sure the third-year defender had “a big-time weakness.” An instinct for the game and knowledge of when to shoot his shot make him one of Nebraska’s best to-the-ball tacklers.
Kolarevic, meanwhile, spent the spring learning new terminology and proving he belongs after coming out of high school in Michigan with no FBS offers. Now he’s ready to roll.
Each defender has at least two years of eligibility remaining, meaning this could be just the beginning for NU’s new-look inside core.
“We all understand football, we understand how to play within the defense, how to play really fast,” Kolarevic said. “We all play sideline to sideline around out there and understand our responsibilities. We’re going to do our things.”
Snodgrass is also in the mix entering his third season after appearing in each game last fall. Ruud named Eteva Mauga-Clements and Jackson Hannah as challengers behind them as NU seeks more players who have the “trust factor” to see snaps.
Everyone has been in the program long enough that the knowledge base at the position is as deep as it’s been in years. All that’s left is to see how Nebraska handles it on a game day.
“We don’t know how it’s going to work yet,” Kolarevic said. “We’re just coming to practice every day and giving it our all.”
