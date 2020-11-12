Who will be Nebraska's starting QB? Scott Frost isn't ready to say yet

The mystery at quarterback will continue until game day for Nebraska.

Will junior Adrian Martinez make his 24th career start Saturday against Penn State, or will redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey start his first? Coach Scott Frost said Thursday there’s “not much” he’s willing to say on the matter.

“Still believe we have two really good players,” Frost said. “And we’ll make a decision here. Both guys have been competing for that and practicing to get there. We’ll make a decision.”

Frost said Nebraska will continue to play Huskers who have the best weeks of practice at all positions.

Quick hits from the post-practice interview:

» Running back Ronald Thompkins, who opened the season as the backup but missed the Northwestern game, is back in the mix for Saturday, Frost said.

» Special teams continue to evolve, Frost said. As for Australian punter Daniel Cerni, who joined the program in the offseason, Frost said “I don’t think it will be soon” that he appears in a game.

» Frost credited receiver and captain Kade Warner for being an “unbelievable individual” and a “great football coach someday” for how he has helped bring along younger receivers this week.