Who will Husker fans support? Oklahoma? LSU? Texas? No, definitely not Texas

LINCOLN — With no college football in Memorial Stadium this fall, Husker fans will likely turn their viewing eyes to many different college football programs.
Which team or conference Husker fans will watch depends on who you ask. Answers vary widely from the old Big Eight and Big 12 rivals to LSU and the SEC. The fan's age and level of fandom will likely determine which team they'll watch, or even if they’ll watch college football at all in 2020.
There seems to be one thing in common with college students: Few will be cheering for Texas.
For many NU college students, the 2009 Big 12 championship game brings back somber childhood emotions, as Texas escaped with a 13-12 win on a last-second field goal. Game officials ruled a ball thrown out of bounds by Longhorn quarterback Colt McCoy hit the ground with one second remaining, allowing Texas to kick the 46-yard field goal to win.
“If Texas canceled their football season, I would lose no love for them,” said Darren Brinkerhoff, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior.
Said UNL senior Jackie McCabe said: “(Texas) could lose all of their games and I wouldn’t care.”
Brinkerhoff and McCabe are like many fans The World-Herald spoke with about the upcoming college football season. They don’t have a secondary college football team, but would rather hunt for the best game on TV.
“There will probably be a lot of Big 12 and SEC,” Brinkerhoff said of his TV screen this fall, adding that new SEC coaches Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Mike Leach (Mississippi State) will be further reasons to watch those teams.
And for other fans, there is confusion and frustration.
“It seems like every day I look at news feeds and everything else and something’s changing,” said Bill Misko, a 64-year-old financial adviser from Lincoln who’s been tailgating games for the last 30 years.
Many fans are still disgruntled about the Big Ten's decision to postpone the 2020 season. These fans wonder what financial impacts Lincoln will feel with no Husker fans before and after games. They wonder why the Big Ten leaders feel different than other conference leaders. They wonder how a championship game will be played if the SEC, Big 12 and ACC plan to start games the second week of September.
However, all of that won’t keep Husker fans away from college football.
“Hopefully we can keep playing,” said Patrick Clare, a UNL senior and former Husker golfer. “It’s just something to have on. It’s all I’ve ever known in the fall.”
McCabe, the Lincoln native who is studying business management and plans to go to law school, said she doesn’t know if she can cheer for another college football team.
“In good conscience, I don’t know if I could do that,” McCabe said.
She, like many others, will be “watching what there is to watch." She’ll largely be tuning into SEC and some Big 12 games.
Misko said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and his ties to Nebraska, grabbed his attention last year during Burrow’s Heisman Trophy season and LSU’s national championship run. He’ll likely keep an eye on the Bayou Bengals this year, as well as Oklahoma — the longtime rival of the Huskers.
“They were always my second favorite team,” Misko said of Oklahoma, which is likely an unpopular opinion in many Nebraska fan circles. “I like to see Oklahoma win. I always looked forward to the season-ending game between us and Oklahoma. It was always pretty consequential.”
Rob Lee, 52, a rancher from Valentine, Nebraska, has been going to Husker football games since he could remember. His family purchased season tickets before the home sellout streak started in 1962. He will also be following Oklahoma and LSU this season — especially now that former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini was hired as LSU’s defensive coordinator in late January.
Another Lincoln native, Dustin Ballance, 35, who works as an accounting associate at Liberty First Credit Union, said along with his plans to watch copious amounts of Big 12 football this fall, he'll be watching one game from Nebraska's 1995 season every week.
"I gotta get my fix somehow," he said.
Regardless which team or games these fans watch this fall, many of them are just curious to see what will happen with their Huskers, and they're happy to have something on their screens.
“On Saturdays in the fall, that’s all we do,” Clare said.