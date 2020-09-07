Who will Husker fans support? Oklahoma? LSU? Texas? No, definitely not Texas

“There will probably be a lot of Big 12 and SEC,” Brinkerhoff said of his TV screen this fall, adding that new SEC coaches Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Mike Leach (Mississippi State) will be further reasons to watch those teams.

And for other fans, there is confusion and frustration.

“It seems like every day I look at news feeds and everything else and something’s changing,” said Bill Misko, a 64-year-old financial adviser from Lincoln who’s been tailgating games for the last 30 years.

Many fans are still disgruntled about the Big Ten's decision to postpone the 2020 season. These fans wonder what financial impacts Lincoln will feel with no Husker fans before and after games. They wonder why the Big Ten leaders feel different than other conference leaders. They wonder how a championship game will be played if the SEC, Big 12 and ACC plan to start games the second week of September.

However, all of that won’t keep Husker fans away from college football.

“Hopefully we can keep playing,” said Patrick Clare, a UNL senior and former Husker golfer. “It’s just something to have on. It’s all I’ve ever known in the fall.”