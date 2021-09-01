Why did Nebraska keep a tight WR rotation against Illinois? 'Consistency has to matter'

“Wyatt and Oliver have just been making plays in and out of practice every single day,” Touré said.

Said Frost: “Those two guys have been extremely consistent — haven’t missed any time — so as those guys were all competing, I think it was just consistency that put them a little ahead,” Frost said.

What does consistency look like to Lubick? On Tuesday he rattled off four areas: Playing with great effort, knowing your assignment, making plays when the ball comes your way, and blocking.

Nebraska needs players strong in all four areas. Like many programs, NU doesn’t huddle up after each play or sub in personnel packages to accentuate a single strength. When the Husker offense hums, it is running four, five, six plays in a row without any substitutions.

Good defenses tend to sniff out when a player is inserted for a single purpose. For example, Northwestern in 2018 picked off a Martinez pass intended for Jaron Woodyard, who ran one of the few deep routes he knew into an adjusted coverage.

“If you’re really good at (only) one thing, it doesn’t work, because your weakness can affect the play,” Lubick said. “It’s really being consistent in all the different phases.”