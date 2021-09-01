Why did Nebraska keep a tight WR rotation against Illinois? 'Consistency has to matter'

LINCOLN — Oliver Martin watched Team USA rack up swimming gold medals in the Summer Olympics with great interest.
The Nebraska wide receiver knew the names from his youth, when he was an eight-time state champion in Iowa. Back then he thought he might pursue swimming, not football, as his primary sport.
Elite swimmers embark on a lonely endeavor — hours in a pool, year-round, stroke after stroke — and the solitude fit Martin’s quiet, observant personality. Martin liked another thing about swimming that informs how, in less than a year, he went from a walk-on at his third school to NU’s top receiver.
“I like that you get out what you put in,” Martin said earlier in camp.
He caught six passes for 103 yards in NU’s season-opening loss at Illinois. The former four-star recruit who didn’t flourish at Michigan or Iowa appears to be a snug fit for Husker receivers coach Matt Lubick, the offensive coordinator whose selection of starting receivers — and the rotation of them at Illinois — again came into question this week.
Of NU’s three starters Saturday, only Wyatt Liewer played any snaps in last year’s season opener at Ohio State. Martin wasn’t yet NCAA eligible, and Samori Touré was still at Montana, which gave Lubick a strong recommendation when Touré chose to transfer.
Liewer, Martin and Touré got 22 combined targets from quarterback Adrian Martinez last week. They caught 11 of those passes. Omar Manning got two opportunities — and two catches.
And that was it. Receivers who’d played between 20-30 snaps per game late last season — Zavier Betts and Alante Brown — didn’t appear for a single offensive play. Another receiver, Levi Falck, only played a handful.
On a muggy day when Nebraska dropped back to pass more than 40 times, Lubick and coach Scott Frost kept their receiver rotation tight, benching players who had been praised in training camp. Why?
“I want our team to understand — and I think they do — that if they’re going to play a lot of snaps, as many reps as they want to, they need to practice well all week and show us they’re prepared,” Frost said Monday. “There’s certain guys we planned on playing more — and I wish we would have played more — and some others that need to step it up and practice well during the week to earn the playing time.”
Frost indicated that Betts was in that latter camp. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound second-year freshman — who caught 12 passes for 131 yards last season — appeared as a kickoff returner against Illinois but not at receiver.
“Zavier’s a super-talented kid, he’s been improving every day since he’s been here,” Frost said. “Like I said, consistency has to matter to some degree. Him and everybody else.”
Consistency is a bar Martin met upon his arrival at Nebraska. As NU appealed to the NCAA for immediate eligibility, Lubick said Martin had to do work on his own just to catch up with the rest of the receivers. Martin did so, finding a regular spot in NU’s receiver rotation in the back half of 2020.
“He’s very smart, he’s a quick learner — which that obviously helps — but it’s all that,” Lubick said before the Illinois game. “His work ethic, the type of person he is, comes from a great family, helped him get on the field last year.”
Martin also never misses a rep in practice, Lubick said. Nebraska splits its receivers into three groups to maximize repetitions and mirror the pace NU’s offense wants to go with when it’s doing well. Frost and Lubick both used this method at Oregon, and it demands stamina in the face of the practice workload.
“And he goes full speed every single play,” Lubick said of Martin. “I’ve been very proud of the way he’s practiced. He’s made a ton of plays. He always thinks he can get better, he’s very coachable, and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
Availability — for practice and games — is important too, which factored into Liewer’s ascension up the depth chart. Despite earning a scholarship, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound sophomore from O’Neill didn’t draw overwhelming attention from the media in camp even as Touré dropped a hint five days before the Illinois game.
“Wyatt and Oliver have just been making plays in and out of practice every single day,” Touré said.
Said Frost: “Those two guys have been extremely consistent — haven’t missed any time — so as those guys were all competing, I think it was just consistency that put them a little ahead,” Frost said.
What does consistency look like to Lubick? On Tuesday he rattled off four areas: Playing with great effort, knowing your assignment, making plays when the ball comes your way, and blocking.
Nebraska needs players strong in all four areas. Like many programs, NU doesn’t huddle up after each play or sub in personnel packages to accentuate a single strength. When the Husker offense hums, it is running four, five, six plays in a row without any substitutions.
Good defenses tend to sniff out when a player is inserted for a single purpose. For example, Northwestern in 2018 picked off a Martinez pass intended for Jaron Woodyard, who ran one of the few deep routes he knew into an adjusted coverage.
“If you’re really good at (only) one thing, it doesn’t work, because your weakness can affect the play,” Lubick said. “It’s really being consistent in all the different phases.”
Receivers have to earn a quarterback’s trust too. Martinez noted that after the spring game about Touré's dependable nature. And the quarterback’s 11 targets to Martin — on deep routes up the seam, a quick curl, or in the short corner of the end zone — underlined his trust there. Martin posted Nebraska’s second 100-yard receiving game since the 2019 season.
“I run my routes hard, I run them fast, I try to be where I’m supposed to be at the right time, and he trusts that,” Martin said after the Illinois game. “If he feels pressure, I feel like he looks for me sometimes.”
Frost said Martinez trusts “a lot of guys," but it’s important receivers “know what they’re doing” in the system. Still, Frost believed Nebraska’s 2021 receivers were the best in his four years, and he said so often.
Frost in May: “We feel like we have more depth and guys who can go in the game than we've ever had.”
Frost in late July, just before training camp: “The depth and talent at that position is the best it’s been since I’ve been at Nebraska. We’re going to get the young guys opportunities to get reps and show us what they can do.”
But in game one at Illinois, fewer Husker receivers got targets than in the final game of 2020 at Rutgers.
If practice consistency delivered Martin to a starring role, inconsistency puts promising players on the bench.
“It’s one thing to make a plan,” Lubick said. “The players need to do what they’re supposed to do, so they can make that plan work.”