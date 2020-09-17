Why does Rutgers seem unhappy about Big Ten football restarting this fall?

Rutgers University appears to be as displeased with the Big Ten’s decision to start playing college football as Nebraska’s administrators were when the league postponed the season Aug. 11.
While RU’s football program had a celebratory video on Twitter, the university itself — citing no particular administrator — sent out a nonplussed statement Wednesday morning regarding the announcement. The full language:
"The presidents and chancellors of the Big Ten were presented with a proposal by the Medical Subcommittee of its Return to Competition Task Force that was sufficiently compelling that conference members now support a plan to begin playing football on October 24.
"The approved plan relies on daily rapid antigen testing of all athletes and other persons associated with each football program, on adherence to strict internal health protocols and on continual assessments of the health conditions for each team and the health conditions of its broader university community.
"This is an approach that recognizes changing local health conditions, improvements in access to near-instantaneous antigen testing and an evolving understanding of effective health protocols.
"Assessments of the conditions at Rutgers, as well as those for each opponent, will be made regarding all upcoming games. Individual universities may suspend the return to competition on a week-to-week basis if they or their scheduled opponents are experiencing significant negative changes among players and staff or within the broader university community.
"The Rutgers University Division of Intercollegiate Athletics will abide by those protocols and conditions and will rely on the input of the university’s medical professionals to assure the health and safety of everyone involved in a return to intercollegiate competition this semester.''
Not a ton of happiness.
Some context may be helpful.
New Jersey was arguably hit harder than any US state last spring by the coronavirus. There have been more than 16,000 COVID-19-related deaths in New Jersey, according to Worldometers, and the state’s death rate per one million population (1,821 persons) is higher than any other state.
That said, the current case count — 469 on Tuesday — is actually low, suggesting the state has largely suppressed viral spread. New Jersey hasn’t been over 1000 cases per day since May 29. New Jersey will start playing high school football in October, as well.
Rutgers has long had a complicated relationship with major college sports. In 2001, an English professor at the school wrote an essay titled “Big-Time Sports as Academic Prostitution.” This summer, the union representing non-tenured professors at Rutgers sued RU, seeking an explanation for why the academic arm of the university was transferring money to the athletic department. In 2015, a New York Times columnist examined the long-standing rift between the academic and athletic arm of the school entitled, “At Rutgers, It’s Books vs. Ballgames.”
Then there’s the recent NJ.com interview of Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway, who said just last week that he bet the college football season would fall apart in October because of the coronavirus.
“I’m going to come to this in a different way,” Holloway said. “The virus has revealed things that many of us have known to be true for a long time, but now we can’t hide from that fact. And when it comes to, what is the value proposition of college football across the country? The virus has revealed the truth here about how different conferences are navigating that space. And I’m very happy to be in the Big Ten.”
The Big Ten believes otherwise. It’s playing football starting Oct. 24.
