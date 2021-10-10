Why does this keep happening? Huskers face familiar questions after latest fourth-quarter missteps

LINCOLN — Stone-faced and still hurting, Nebraska players lugged themselves in front of reporters to answer one biting question after another.

Why couldn’t they stop Michigan’s offense more often during the second half? What happened on the devastating fumble that Adrian Martinez lost with 1:45 remaining? And after a fourth one-score loss slipped through their grasp late, how can they regenerate the momentum they all felt they’d built before Michigan snatched it?

You’d think they’d have mastered the answers by now. Nebraska has lost 16 one-score games under Scott Frost, and it’s held a fourth-quarter lead in six of them. Those experiences should at least help them process these shortcomings, right?

“No, no, all losses hurt,” inside linebacker Luke Reimer said. “All losses sting. Especially this one. This one stinks.”

It stinks because they believed with more conviction than ever. Even after the Martinez fumble, Frost said his players “knew” they would score on their last possession. Before the game, Frost thought “Tonight was the night” that his Huskers finally notched a landmark win.