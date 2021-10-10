Why does this keep happening? Huskers face familiar questions after latest fourth-quarter missteps

LINCOLN — Stone-faced and still hurting, Nebraska players lugged themselves in front of reporters to answer one biting question after another.
Why couldn’t they stop Michigan’s offense more often during the second half? What happened on the devastating fumble that Adrian Martinez lost with 1:45 remaining? And after a fourth one-score loss slipped through their grasp late, how can they regenerate the momentum they all felt they’d built before Michigan snatched it?
You’d think they’d have mastered the answers by now. Nebraska has lost 16 one-score games under Scott Frost, and it’s held a fourth-quarter lead in six of them. Those experiences should at least help them process these shortcomings, right?
“No, no, all losses hurt,” inside linebacker Luke Reimer said. “All losses sting. Especially this one. This one stinks.”
It stinks because they believed with more conviction than ever. Even after the Martinez fumble, Frost said his players “knew” they would score on their last possession. Before the game, Frost thought “Tonight was the night” that his Huskers finally notched a landmark win.
He thought wrong, though, and now Nebraska has six days to spin another disappointment into positive momentum. That trope gets old, but the Huskers still believe despite The Fumble, The Punt and whatever you want to call what happened in Champaign. Why?
“The leaders of this team,” Reimer said. “They do a really good job of rallying all of us and getting us on the right track.”
The Huskers’ top voices presented a unified message on Saturday night. Frost is confident Nebraska will persevere because it’s a “tightly knit” team where players love the coaches and vice versa. Defensive lineman Damien Daniels, a captain, said the latest close loss only forged a deeper bond in the locker room. And fellow captain Cam Taylor-Britt said the Huskers will stick around “like the (fans in) the stadium.”
Those words sound good, and the Huskers have proven they mean them. Their commitment has never wavered in the face of adversity. They thrashed Fordham after losing to Illinois and blew out Northwestern after the Michigan State loss. And they took a fourth-quarter lead against Michigan despite trailing 13-0, 20-7, and 26-22.
But Nebraska has also proven that gumption alone won’t change its late-game fortunes. Daniel Cerni’s misdirected punt had nothing to do with guts or lack thereof. Martinez didn’t fumble Saturday because Michigan broke his will. And Connor Culp didn’t miss kicks against Oklahoma because he lacked the desire to make them.
Those players simply screwed up in critical moments. For some reason, Nebraska’s players do that more than most. If they knew why, it’d stop happening. But they don’t, so they have to answer questions about it.
They have to tell reporters they know they’re a good team (Martinez) that has no continuity issues (Daniels). They have to tell everyone how “close” they are to correcting their detrimental mistakes. And, of course, they have to relive those mistakes.
Frost chuckled when considering the magnitude of misfortune his team has faced this season.
“It’s hard to imagine all the things that have happened to us all happening to us,” Frost said. “Sometimes you can’t even anticipate them.”
But Nebraska has to try. Because if the Huskers can play Michigan close, they can play most Big Ten teams close — both because the Wolverines are among the conference’s best and because they play the Big Ten’s signature style.
Run-first offense, limited quarterback, excellent defense. That describes what, 60% of Nebraska’s remaining schedule?
Purdue. Wisconsin. Iowa. Nebraska could beat all three. But beating any of them depends on what Ty Robinson called “the little details.” Kick the ball correctly; protect it until you know the play is over. Sounds simple, right?
The Huskers are still working on it. They’re tired of working on it, but they can also feel their breakthrough coming. They just need to make one more play each week.
“What can we do to win that final drive versus the No. 9 team in the country?” tight end Austin Allen said. “What can we do different? What can I do different in my daily habits when I go home?”
The answer to those questions unlocks a new world of possibilities. But until the Huskers find it, they’re stuck answering the same queries they faced Saturday night.
Why does this keep happening? When will it stop? And how many more losses like this can a team stand?