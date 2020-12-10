Why has Nebraska football avoided a COVID shutdown? A little luck and a lot of discipline

LINCOLN — As COVID cases continue to pause practices and cancel games around college football, Nebraska has stayed relatively COVID-free during the season. No starters have been held out due a positive test, and that would be obvious due to the Big Ten’s 21-day sit-out policy.
How has NU done it? Scott Frost praised the team’s partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the willingness of his players to stay in a bubble, a little bit of luck, and the Huskers’ decision to come back over the summer, much earlier than most football programs.
“We got started with summer stuff a little quicker, and I think maybe our (cases) got spread out a little bit more,” Frost said. “We’d have a couple here and a couple there, and maybe that kept us from having a big outbreak. But we still have a lot of guys who, to our knowledge, have never had it. Mostly it’s just our guys doing a good job of staying out of situations where it can be dangerous.”
Frost said his team has had “over 20” positive antigen tests this season, but all but one or two were false positives after a confirmation PCR test was taken.
“We take extreme caution whenever we get one of those to make sure it’s not spreading around the team,” Frost said.
In Saturday’s game at Purdue, running back Marvin Scott “was put in a bad spot” because of a false positive.
More notes from Frost’s chat with the media:
» Frost didn’t want to discuss the Big Ten’s decision to allow Ohio State into the league title game despite playing just five games — “that doesn’t have anything to do with me” — but he did say it was the Big Ten’s best shot of getting a team in the College Football Playoff.
“If I was in that situation — if I was Ryan Day — I’d want an opportunity,” Frost said. “Other than that, it doesn’t have much to do with us.”
» NU’s practice focus for playing Minnesota is “way better" than it was when Nebraska prepared for Illinois. Frost said he’s seen “real growth” in the team these last three weeks in terms of attention to detail.
Frost doesn’t know who or where Nebraska will play for the Dec. 19 crossover week. NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said the Huskers will find out Saturday night and hopes for a home game, since Nebraska will have just three once it hosts Minnesota Saturday.
» Husker football had 62 honorees for Academic All-Big Ten, and Frost applauded the work of NU’s academic support staff.
“We’ve got smarter kids than maybe we’ve had before,” Frost said. “We’ve got kids who are willing to put in the work and do what they’re supposed to do.”
» Freshman Running back Sevion Morrison will be available this week. He’s yet to play in a game this season. Frost mentioned “a couple hurdles” Morrison needed to clear to get in position to play, but "he's practiced well."
Nebraska football's 2020 senior class
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.