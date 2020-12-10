Why has Nebraska football avoided a COVID shutdown? A little luck and a lot of discipline

LINCOLN — As COVID cases continue to pause practices and cancel games around college football, Nebraska has stayed relatively COVID-free during the season. No starters have been held out due a positive test, and that would be obvious due to the Big Ten’s 21-day sit-out policy.

How has NU done it? Scott Frost praised the team’s partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the willingness of his players to stay in a bubble, a little bit of luck, and the Huskers’ decision to come back over the summer, much earlier than most football programs.

“We got started with summer stuff a little quicker, and I think maybe our (cases) got spread out a little bit more,” Frost said. “We’d have a couple here and a couple there, and maybe that kept us from having a big outbreak. But we still have a lot of guys who, to our knowledge, have never had it. Mostly it’s just our guys doing a good job of staying out of situations where it can be dangerous.”

Frost said his team has had “over 20” positive antigen tests this season, but all but one or two were false positives after a confirmation PCR test was taken.

“We take extreme caution whenever we get one of those to make sure it’s not spreading around the team,” Frost said.