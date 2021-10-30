Why Nebraska’s red zone defense vs. Purdue’s red zone offense is the key to Saturday's game

LINCOLN — The postcard weather day has arrived for Husker football.
Clear blue canopy of a sky. Sixty degree temps. A nice fall breeze. It’s pretty much perfect jacket weather for Nebraska/Purdue.
The Huskers roll in as a seven-point favorite against a team that has one of the best defenses in the Big Ten — and, by proxy, college football. Why?
One key stat provides the reason, and will be most worth watching Saturday afternoon.
Nebraska’s red zone defense vs. Purdue’s red zone offense. That is, the Blackshirts’ success inside their own 20-yard line in preventing opponents from scoring touchdowns, and Purdue’s struggles to score into the 20-yard line of opponents.
Twenty times this season, Husker foes have marched inside NU’s 20-yard line. They’ve scored touchdowns just 10 times. That 50% TD rate is tied for 23rd nationally.
Purdue has entered an opponent’s 20 27 times this season. The Boilermakers have scored touchdowns on just 13 of those trips. That 48.15% TD rate ranks 116th nationally.
That’s the game right there. Purdue moves the ball between the 20s but, because it has little to no run game, it struggles to throw its way into the end zone. Nebraska, meanwhile has a terrific red zone run defense, allowing just 2 yards per carry. (Anything 2 or below is outstanding. 2.5 is good. 3 or above is bad.)
If — if! — form holds true and Purdue moves inside the NU 20 four times on Saturday, those four trips may well define who wins and loses. Purdue has started using multiple quarterbacks — including runner Austin Burton — inside the 20 to boost its red zone performance.
More notes:
» On Nebraska’s pregame radio show, offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick said receiver Zavier Betts is 100% after battling a series of ailments for part of the season. Omar Manning is 100% too, Lubick said. A number of NU players should be fresher today after a bye week.
» NU will host a glut of 2023 prospects Saturday and seems to have a decent start on attracting those players for offseason visits. But it’s too early to know how big Nebraska’s 2023 class might be.
