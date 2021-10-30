Why Nebraska’s red zone defense vs. Purdue’s red zone offense is the key to Saturday's game

LINCOLN — The postcard weather day has arrived for Husker football.

Clear blue canopy of a sky. Sixty degree temps. A nice fall breeze. It’s pretty much perfect jacket weather for Nebraska/Purdue.

The Huskers roll in as a seven-point favorite against a team that has one of the best defenses in the Big Ten — and, by proxy, college football. Why?

One key stat provides the reason, and will be most worth watching Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska’s red zone defense vs. Purdue’s red zone offense. That is, the Blackshirts’ success inside their own 20-yard line in preventing opponents from scoring touchdowns, and Purdue’s struggles to score into the 20-yard line of opponents.

Twenty times this season, Husker foes have marched inside NU’s 20-yard line. They’ve scored touchdowns just 10 times. That 50% TD rate is tied for 23rd nationally.

Purdue has entered an opponent’s 20 27 times this season. The Boilermakers have scored touchdowns on just 13 of those trips. That 48.15% TD rate ranks 116th nationally.