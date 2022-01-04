 Skip to main content
Why quarterback Chubba Purdy's second visit to Nebraska will be longer than his first
 MARK WALLHEISER, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chubba Purdy’s second trip to Nebraska will certainly be longer than his first.

Purdy — a sought-after transfer quarterback who will take an official visit to Lincoln on Jan. 14 — was a tag-along back in June 2018. His older brother, Brock, was moving in at Iowa State and Chubba was part of the family entourage that traveled north from the Phoenix area to help.

The Huskers happened to be hosting their first round of summer camps under coach Scott Frost the same weekend. So Chubba — then a rising QB recruit entering his junior year of high school — made the 225-mile drive to Memorial Stadium to participate. He took pictures with Frost and then-QB coach Mario Verduzco afterward.

“We enjoyed it,” said Shawn Purdy, Chubba’s father. “We weren’t there very long — spent the night, went to the camp and went back to Ames. We really didn’t get to get around and check it out.”

They will this time as they scout the potential new home for Chubba, in the portal after two seasons fighting injuries as a reserve at Florida State. Nebraska offered him a scholarship last week.

Chubba Purdy’s interest in Nebraska starts with new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who recruited him out of high school and was the first call the family received when Purdy went into the portal in early November. Whipple visited the Purdys in early December right before taking the NU job, and Shawn Purdy said everything was above board about the conversation that night.

“I tell everybody: He said nothing about Nebraska in that meeting,” Shawn Purdy said. “It was all about Pitt. There was nothing that went on there. The next day he called and said, ‘Just letting you know, I’m no longer with Pitt.’ Then a couple days later he called and said he was with Nebraska. And he continued to talk with Chubba.”

Shawn Purdy — once a baseball pitcher who spent eight years in the minor leagues and now owns his own hot-tub business — said whoever gets his son will get someone who is relentlessly positive. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound QB kept a smile on his face even when a collarbone injury during preseason camp in 2020 kept him out most of that year and impacted his ability to compete for the starting job early last fall. He’s appeared in four college games, going 32-of-58 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns to one interception. He also has 62 rushing yards after running for 1,000-plus in high school.

Now Purdy is “healthy as a horse,” his father said, and recruiters are getting to know the QB again. One fun fact: His real name is Preston, but “Chubba” caught on as a nickname from his dad when he reached 38 pounds as a 1-year-old.

“Just gigantic,” Shawn Purdy said.

He still has four years to play four. Multiple schools have asked Chubba Purdy to visit this month but he has just one trip planned. There’s an urgency for resolution as well — transfers need to be enrolled in classes in order to compete in spring practices. NU’s academic semester begins Jan. 18.

“Nebraska is the one he’s most interested in, so that’s the one he has scheduled,” Shawn Purdy said. “Things are starting to heat up because people are finally seeing where everybody is going (for quarterbacks). ... Nebraska is No. 1 on his list.”

Other odds and ends from a busy stretch of recruiting and roster management:

» Just as the QB transfer market appeared ready to settle, Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams shook it up again. Perhaps the largest domino of the bunch in this cycle, the former five-star prospect from Washington, D.C., announced Monday he would enter de facto free agency while still leaving open the possibility of staying with the Sooners.

While Nebraska would be an extreme long-shot destination for Williams, what he does will have a ripple effect on any team looking for a quarterback. The Huskers reportedly have interest in former Texas QB Casey Thompson, whose father, Charles, just so happened to play for OU in the late 1980s. Former UCF signal caller Dillon Gabriel already flipped his transfer commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma on Monday.

» The portal continues to hum with possibilities. One interesting entrant Monday was Michigan defensive back Darion Green-Warren, a former four-star prospect in 2020 who strongly considered the Huskers. He didn’t see the field in two seasons with the Wolverines.

Could he be another example of Nebraska recouping a lost DB? The Huskers already did that last month when they landed Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, who picked up where he left off in his relationship with NU secondary coach Travis Fisher.

» Big Red also issued a new portal offer this week in Sacred Heart offensive lineman JD DiRenzo. DiRenzo, a grad transfer and two-time FCS All-American left tackle from New Jersey, has reported nearly 20 offers in six days.

The Nebraska tender comes the same day the Huskers didn’t make the top five of former Cornell O-lineman Hunter Nourzad, whom they offered last month. Nourzad’s finalists are Virginia Tech, Auburn, Iowa, Illinois and Penn State.

» Nebraska is at 86 scholarships, by The World-Herald’s count, following Tuesday’s public departures of reserve defensive back Nadab Joseph and defensive lineman Chris Walker, who won’t return for a sixth year. Schools need to be at 88 by the February signing day and down to the 85-person limit by training camp.

The annual process of roster addition and attrition is far from over for NU. It has already made six portal adds this cycle along with its 13 signees from high schools and junior colleges. Beyond targeting a portal quarterback — or possibly two, with the other a more veteran option than Purdy — the Huskers continue to pursue transfer O-linemen as well. The program could also still be in the mix to sign more talent — like a defensive back or defensive lineman from high school/juco — in early February.

» Six 2022 Nebraska signees are planning to enroll early this month and participate in spring practices. Five are coming from high school: quarterback Richard Torres, receiver Victor Jones, linebacker Ernest Hausmann, safety Jaeden Gould and offensive lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins. The other is junior-college defensive back DeShon Singleton. Most of NU’s portal adds will arrive this month as well.