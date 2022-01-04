Why quarterback Chubba Purdy's second visit to Nebraska will be longer than his first

“I tell everybody: He said nothing about Nebraska in that meeting,” Shawn Purdy said. “It was all about Pitt. There was nothing that went on there. The next day he called and said, ‘Just letting you know, I’m no longer with Pitt.’ Then a couple days later he called and said he was with Nebraska. And he continued to talk with Chubba.”

Shawn Purdy — once a baseball pitcher who spent eight years in the minor leagues and now owns his own hot-tub business — said whoever gets his son will get someone who is relentlessly positive. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound QB kept a smile on his face even when a collarbone injury during preseason camp in 2020 kept him out most of that year and impacted his ability to compete for the starting job early last fall. He’s appeared in four college games, going 32-of-58 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns to one interception. He also has 62 rushing yards after running for 1,000-plus in high school.

Now Purdy is “healthy as a horse,” his father said, and recruiters are getting to know the QB again. One fun fact: His real name is Preston, but “Chubba” caught on as a nickname from his dad when he reached 38 pounds as a 1-year-old.

“Just gigantic,” Shawn Purdy said.