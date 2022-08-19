Will Nebraska’s two-minute drill keep running out of time in 2022?

LINCOLN — The clock’s running out, the game is close, and there’s a chance — if everything falls into place — to score a touchdown or a field goal.

It’s the two-minute drill and for most of the Scott Frost era, Nebraska has struggled to deliver in the clutch scenario. One beauty, that resulted in the Huskers beating Northwestern 13-10 in 2019, has been overshadowed by a lot of beasts.

Like last year at Oklahoma, when NU needed 83 yards in 57 seconds — and gained 8.

Or last year at Illinois, when NU needed 87 yards in 54 seconds — and gained 14.

Or against Michigan, when the Huskers couldn’t get close enough for a tying field goal.

Or twice in consecutive years (2019 and 2020) against Iowa.

Or at the end of the first half last season against Purdue, when Nebraska blew a chance to extend its three-point lead to six or even 10 from midfield.

Or, at least during the first two weeks of August, in training camp for quarterback Casey Thompson. He had two tries against NU’s defense, he said. He came up short twice.

“We just ran out of time,” Thompson said Aug. 10.

That’s going to occasionally happen in a two-minute drill — which is often closer to 90 or 60 seconds just before half or the end of a game. Teams rarely have three timeouts by then, and the defense is usually schemed to limit explosive plays. The dwindling clock functions like an extra defender or two, so it’s important, Thompson and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said, to “rep” the drill in practice and talk, at length, about what to do when the situation arises.

Nebraska worked the drill six days in the spring, with each quarterback getting a rep. In training camp, NU had hit its fourth day by the 12th practice, and was on schedule for six.

One big key, Whipple quipped, was simply completing passes — quarterbacks getting the ball to receivers in catchable spots. Starting the drive with a big play is pertinent, too.

After that, Thompson said, there’s a key to knowing what defenses will allow — shorter “underneath” routes in the middle of the field, typically to backs and tight ends, and short routes outside the numbers of the field, near the sideline.

Receivers coach Mickey Joseph said his group needs to get “vertical” if they catch a pass inside the hashmarks because it’ll take too long to run to the sideline. And if they catch a ball near the sideline, Joseph said, they can’t dance — get out of bounds. It’s like a mini-timeout each time a receiver hits the white chalk.

If they’re tackled in bounds, the instruction is simple: Find a referee. Hand him the ball. Time is fleeting.

“Don’t toss it,” Joseph said of the instruction he gives receivers. “We do all of that. We put them in every situation possible.”

Whipple wants his skill players to be intuitive, too.

To understand that when the team needs 8 yards, you don’t necessarily adjust the route, but you know where the first down or goal line is. Thompson knows not to take a sack in that circumstance — avoiding those tended to be a weakness of former NU quarterback Adrian Martinez — or if he’s going to scramble, to do so only if he can gain yards.

And if his team needs only a field goal to win or tie, Thompson has a question to pose to either the coach, offensive coordinator or special teams coordinator.

“Where's the kick line?” Thompson said. “So you know as soon as you get over to the other side of the field, kind of where the kick line is and where we need to spot the ball.”