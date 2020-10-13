Will Omar Manning play in Husker opener? 'I hope so,' says Scott Frost

The mystery surrounding the status of Nebraska receiver Omar Manning grew Tuesday, as Scott Frost hinted Manning might not be available for the Husker season opener against Ohio State.

"When Omar's been out there, he's been really good," Frost said. "He's been dealing with some health things that kind of kept him in and out. We need him out there more consistently if he's going to help us the way we expect him to, and hope that he will."

Manning’s position coach, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, hasn’t said much about him on the two occasions he’s been asked about him over the last three months. Frost — who in December said Manning “looks different than anybody I’ve ever coached” — said recently the receiver had missed time due to health and personal issues.

“Omar’s doing great,” Frost said nearly two weeks ago, in response to a question from a fan. “He’s missed a little bit of time for health reasons and personal reasons that’s maybe delayed his progress a little bit, but we all know what we have in him and looking forward to him being a big part of the program in the future.”