Will Scott Frost's new assistants prove third time's the charm for Nebraska's offense?

LINCOLN — Coach Scott Frost wouldn’t trust just anyone with his play sheet.

Since 2013, Frost’s coaching tenures have been defined by offense, and he liked controlling the narrative. He coordinated the offense for three seasons at Oregon, continued calling plays as UCF’s coach and maintained that power at Nebraska ... until now.

This season, those duties belong to Mark Whipple, Frost’s third offensive coordinator in five seasons at Nebraska.

The Husker coach delegated that duty as part of his transition into Husker CEO. The adjustment hasn’t been easy — “It makes me a little sad (to give up play calling),” Frost said at Big Ten media days — but his spirits lift when he sees how smooth the unit runs under Whipple, the assistant with 42 years of coaching under his belt.

“It’s been fun to watch his offense kind of evolve and bloom,” Frost said during fall camp. “The assistant coaches on offense are doing a great job, too. So it’s been fun to be able to sit back and have a little more of a mile-high view of it all.”

The view has pleased Frost since spring practice, the first time he took a step back from an offense in nearly 10 years. He even called the transition “easy” due to the accountability developed by new assistants.

“They all have a high standard that they’re setting, and they’re holding guys to it,” Frost said then. “It’s fun to watch that. We’re getting more out of certain guys than I’ve seen.”

Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph — a former Husker quarterback — is also the third of his title at NU under Frost.

Texas transfer Marcus Washington compared Joseph to his father this fall. Joseph, like Washington’s father, is constantly pushing the receiver. He takes no “BS,” and Washington takes no issue with that coaching style.

“I like to work,” Washington said. “I don’t like being complacent. If I feel like it’s something I’m shooting after, I’m never perfect.”

Joseph’s manner is particularly important for a position group that has lost 11 players to the transfer portal in the three seasons before his arrival. Wide receiver Alante Brown said this spring that energy used to come from players in the receiver room. Now it comes from Joseph, which helps breed the “dog” mentality required to compete at a crowded position.

“(The dog) is in everybody,” Brown says, “it just takes a certain person, a certain way (to get it out).”

The same deft touch is required to mold an offense that boasts seven transfers, several of whom could play key roles, including Whipple’s specialty: the quarterbacks.

Whipple, like Joseph, leans on a demanding coaching regimen to maximize talent. And like Joseph, who coached NFL stars Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase at LSU, Whipple has the résumé to back his bark.

A longer one, even.

The new OC named Chiefs coach Andy Reid, former Buccaneers and Cardinals coach Bruce Arians and former Packers and Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren (to name a few) as influences during his opening press conference. He counts former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz as longtime friends. He has coached in the Ivy League (Brown) and the Super Bowl (Steelers).

One trait possessed by all the top quarterbacks he encountered: competitive spirit.

“Those guys are (jerks),” Whipple said during the spring. “I’ve never seen a winner at the quarterback position be a nice guy. That’s what Kenny (Pickett) did at Pitt.”

And what Ben Roethlisberger did with the Steelers, where Whipple spent three years as quarterbacks coach. And what Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees did during the Pro Bowl one weekend when Whipple was on staff.

At each stop, Whipple aims to “bring out” that same competitiveness from his QBs. At Nebraska, he’s done so by keeping the signal-callers off balance.

Walk-on Matt Masker said last month that Whipple “never lets (the quarterbacks) get comfortable.” Whipple stresses fundamentals, footwork and film room mixed with maximum reps. Whipple said he wore the quarterbacks out during the first week of camp with all the throwing drills they performed while NU practiced special teams.

“I’m backing off (of) them a little bit,” Whipple said one week later.

But then they went back to work. Frost and the Huskers need Whipple to make fast improvements to an offense that needed tweaking.

In four seasons, under two coordinators, the Huskers have never ranked higher than 58th in the FBS in scoring.

The fix starts with Frost’s pair of third hires: His most demanding assistant and his most seasoned one.