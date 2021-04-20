Will this be the year Nebraska outperforms ESPN's projections?

LINCOLN — Nebraska has a bad habit of underperforming the preseason expectations of ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Last year NU was picked 22nd. It finished 44th. In 2019 Nebraska was projected to be 33rd and finished 47th. In 2018 it was 50th and 57th. In 2017 it was 58th and 70th. All four were losing seasons.

The FPI analytics measure the relative strength of a team against the average team while projecting a record based on a team’s schedule. It believes NU is No. 44 in 2021. The FPI also projects a record of 5.7-6.4 based on the difficulty of Nebraska’s schedule. ESPN rates the Huskers’ slate as the 19th-hardest schedule in the country and the hardest overall in the Big Ten.

The Huskers are scheduled to play the preseason No. 2 (Oklahoma), No. 5 (Ohio State), No. 15 (Wisconsin), No. 23 (Iowa) and No. 30 (Northwestern) teams in the country in 2021. The Huskers are given a 54.9% chance of winning six games in 2021, a percentage that ranks 11th in the Big Ten.

The strength of schedule underlines why Scott Frost and other Nebraska officials at least kicked around the idea of replacing this year’s Oklahoma contest — the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century — with a walk-over foe from the MAC.