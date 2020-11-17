Winning streaks have been rare under Frost. The Huskers hope to change that this week

Momentum, like a wet football, has proved a slippery thing to hold on to in Frost’s two-plus seasons in Lincoln. The Huskers have won consecutive games just three times in that span, and only once, midway through 2018, were both wins against Big Ten competition. Winning is hard and winning consistently harder still — NU hasn’t strung together positive results in more than 420 days.

Nebraska is installed by Las Vegas oddsmakers as a 16-point home favorite against Illinois on Saturday and has dominated the series, winning four straight and six of seven as a Big Ten member. If ever the Huskers were to build on something good in 2020, now seems like the time.

“I definitely think this win last Saturday was a huge one,” Nebraska senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said. “I think this is going to get the ball rolling. It’s going to show guys what it feels like to win. That’s what the younger guys needed to feel, I think that’s what a lot of guys need to feel. Winning feels great. We need more of them, we need to find ways to get more of them.”