Wisconsin cancels game with Purdue due to COVID outbreak

With its second game cancellation of the Big Ten season, Wisconsin’s football program is one potentially COVID-19 case spike away from being ineligible for the league title game.

The Badgers (1-0) are down to just six scheduled regular-season games, the bare minimum number of games the conference will allow a team to play and still qualify for the West Division crown. The only exception to that rule comes if the average number of games played by division members dips below an average of six. That’d take a significant amount of cases and cancellations across several programs.

Thus far, only Nebraska (seven scheduled games) and Purdue (seven scheduled games) have been affected by Wisconsin’s cancellations. Northwestern, Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois will each be playing their third game of the season this weekend and, as of Tuesday, no team had reported significant issues with COVID-19 cases.