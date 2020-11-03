Wisconsin cancels game with Purdue due to COVID outbreak

With its second game cancellation of the Big Ten season, Wisconsin’s football program is one potentially COVID-19 case spike away from being ineligible for the league title game.
The Badgers (1-0) are down to just six scheduled regular-season games, the bare minimum number of games the conference will allow a team to play and still qualify for the West Division crown. The only exception to that rule comes if the average number of games played by division members dips below an average of six. That’d take a significant amount of cases and cancellations across several programs.
Thus far, only Nebraska (seven scheduled games) and Purdue (seven scheduled games) have been affected by Wisconsin’s cancellations. Northwestern, Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois will each be playing their third game of the season this weekend and, as of Tuesday, no team had reported significant issues with COVID-19 cases.
Wisconsin announced on Tuesday that its team case total had reached 27 since Oct. 24, when UW quarterback Graham Mertz first tested positive for the virus. The total includes 15 players and 12 Badger staff members. To the extent Wisconsin may have been close to the red/red designation at the end of last week — when the Badgers had 22 cases — it likely isn’t this week, as the seven-day testing average begins to flush out the cases identified at the beginning of the outbreak ten days before.
But lower designations of the league’s testing protocol — such as orange/red — allow Wisconsin to have discretion in canceling games. The Badgers chose to cancel a second straight game. Because the Big Ten’s compressed timeframe allows for no makeup games — and because the league won’t allow league teams to pursue non-conference foes on short notice — Nebraska and Purdue’s seasons have been cut short by one game.
Though both the Huskers and Boilermakers wanted to play Wisconsin, the cancellation doesn’t necessarily hurt the divisional chances of either team, especially the Boilermakers, which hasn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2003. Nebraska, likewise, had lost seven straight to UW. Should the Huskers beat Northwestern this weekend, for example, Purdue will be in the West Division’s first place.
If Wisconsin feels like it can play next week, it will do so at Michigan. Purdue returns the gridiron Nov. 14 with a home game against Northwestern.