Wisconsin coach 'confident' Husker game will happen despite COVID concerns

The status of Wisconsin’s starting quarterback is in doubt for Saturday’s game against Nebraska.

But despite the COVID-19 concerns for QB Graham Mertz, Badger coach Paul Chryst said Monday he feels good about the Big Ten West battle still taking place.

Reports surfaced Sunday that Mertz, a redshirt freshman, had tested positive for the virus and is awaiting a confirmatory PCR test. Should that follow-up test yield the same result, the former four-star recruit who lit up Illinois in last weekend’s opener would be forced to sit out 21 days, according to Big Ten rules, and miss UW’s next three games. Chryst declined to address Mertz’s situation specifically.

More than 5% of Wisconsin’s team would have to test positive for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game in Lincoln to be canceled, according to league protocols.

"I feel confident going forward with this week," Chryst said.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he hoped Mertz's second test would be negative for his sake, and that NU players had experienced false positives in the past.

"My guess is that's what it is," Frost said. He added Wisconsin can play well even without Mertz, whom Frost watched Friday night.