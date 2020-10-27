Wisconsin could be down to fourth-string QB against Huskers

Wisconsin will be without at least its top two quarterbacks Saturday at Nebraska, and perhaps will have to go deeper to find a starter amid positive COVID-19 tests.
Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that redshirt freshman Graham Mertz received a confirmed positive through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test earlier in the week and now must miss at least 21 days — spanning three games — under Big Ten rules. Mertz enjoyed a spectacular debut against Illinois last weekend, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and a school-record five touchdowns.
Reports indicated Wisconsin’s No. 3 quarterback, sophomore Chase Wolf, also received a positive result through the mandated daily antigen tests. It is unclear if or when he would receive a follow-up PCR test.
Nebraska players and coaches on Tuesday said they will continue to prepare as if the Badgers will use the same punishing run game that has helped them win seven straight in the series.
“If we can’t stop the run, there’s no reason for them to stop running the ball,” defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said.
Preseason starting QB Jack Coan suffered a foot injury earlier this month and underwent surgery but remains out indefinitely. The senior started 18 games the past two years.
Support Local Journalism
Wisconsin could turn to No. 4 QB Danny Vanden Boom, a redshirt junior, to make his first career start Saturday in Lincoln. He appeared in three games in 2018, completing the only pass he attempted for a 3-yard touchdown.
Another possibility is true freshman walk-on Daniel Wright out of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in western Iowa. The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder was formerly committed to Division II Sioux Falls but took a chance with a bigger school. He threw for 2,997 yards and 32 touchdowns as a prep senior.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the Huskers are also planning for the possibility that UW uses senior running back Garrett Groshek in Wildcat looks. Groshek was a quarterback in high school.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said Monday he’s confident Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game will happen, but league rules don’t leave much margin for error. A team positive rate — measured by the number of positive tests divided by total number of tests administered over a rolling seven-day average — greater than 5% would force a cancellation. With 113 players listed on the Badger roster, the threshold would be exceeded if six players test positive.
But Mertz’s news on its own is seismic for the Big Ten West race. After Nebraska, Wisconsin must host Purdue and travel to No. 13 Michigan without the former four-star recruit ESPN considered to be the top pocket passer in the 2019 recruiting class.
Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers said the Mertz news is a wakeup call to other Big Ten players that anything is possible in this 2020 season warped by the coronavirus.
“A lot of times guys get feeling a little safe inside the bubble that we’re in, but it’s possible we could still catch this virus and that it could happen to anyone,” Rogers said. “As a football player, we’re still going to prepare the same way as if it was their starting quarterback. I pray that he recovers and he’ll be okay. I don’t want anyone to be able to have this virus, but unfortunately he caught it.”