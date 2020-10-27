Wisconsin could be down to fourth-string QB against Huskers

Wisconsin will be without at least its top two quarterbacks Saturday at Nebraska, and perhaps will have to go deeper to find a starter amid positive COVID-19 tests.

Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that redshirt freshman Graham Mertz received a confirmed positive through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test earlier in the week and now must miss at least 21 days — spanning three games — under Big Ten rules. Mertz enjoyed a spectacular debut against Illinois last weekend, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and a school-record five touchdowns.

Reports indicated Wisconsin’s No. 3 quarterback, sophomore Chase Wolf, also received a positive result through the mandated daily antigen tests. It is unclear if or when he would receive a follow-up PCR test.

Nebraska players and coaches on Tuesday said they will continue to prepare as if the Badgers will use the same punishing run game that has helped them win seven straight in the series.

“If we can’t stop the run, there’s no reason for them to stop running the ball,” defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said.

Preseason starting QB Jack Coan suffered a foot injury earlier this month and underwent surgery but remains out indefinitely. The senior started 18 games the past two years.

