Wisconsin's defense can wreak havoc, but Nebraska has found success before

“I’d say that they’re maybe the best Big Ten defense, really physical and solid all around — which is no secret — but I believe that we have some pieces that they haven’t seen, like you said, a mobile quarterback to my ability,” Martinez said. “I feel good about being able to threaten them that way and some of the other things that make our offense dynamic. We’re going to have to hit on those things.”

Not that it’ll be easy. Wisconsin’s aggressive style of defense that at times almost functions as a 2-5-4 or a 2-4-5 scheme creates a lot of havoc.

It starts with thick, hard-to-move defensive linemen Matt Henningsen (6-foot-3, 291 pounds), Isaiah Mullens (6-4, 297), Keeanu Benton (6-4, 317) and Bryson Williams (6-2, 291) who can plug interior holes against the run. Wisconsin sometimes uses just two, with two standup outside linebackers hovering near the line of scrimmage, setting the edge or rushing the quarterback as needed.

UW’s specialty tends to be the versatility of inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn, who blitz the quarterback from depth and often knife into the backfield on run plays, benefiting from the play of the defensive line.