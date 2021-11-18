Wisconsin's defense can wreak havoc, but Nebraska has found success before

LINCOLN — Click on your preferred website for college football stats and drink in the challenge that awaits Nebraska’s offense this weekend.
Wisconsin’s defense leads the Big Ten in fewest points allowed per game. Ditto for fewest yards per game and fewest yards per play. Rushing yards allowed per game — first. Passing yards allowed per game — first. Opponents’ third-down conversion rate — first. Turnovers forced — second. Sacks per game — third.
The Huskers head to Camp Randall Stadium — where they haven’t won since joining the Big Ten — with coach Scott Frost, tight ends coach Sean Beckton and four analysts Frost elevated to assistant status. They’ve had to cobble together a game plan against a Badger bunch that has given up 30 points in the past month.
Get ready for a goose egg, right?
There’s another set of facts to consider.
Since 2018, Wisconsin’s defense has given up 500 or more yards twice. Nebraska’s 2018 offense was one of two at 518 yards. The 2019 offense came close with 493 yards. Those performances are two of the three highest yardage totals UW has allowed in the past four seasons.
Further, the one thing NU’s offense possesses — a mobile running quarterback — is something Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2) hasn’t faced much in 2021. The team that can approximate the athleticism of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, Army, rushed for 179 yards in a 20-14 loss. Martinez, who had 441 and 309 total yards of offense in the 2018 and 2019 games, is confident NU can do some damage Saturday.
“I’d say that they’re maybe the best Big Ten defense, really physical and solid all around — which is no secret — but I believe that we have some pieces that they haven’t seen, like you said, a mobile quarterback to my ability,” Martinez said. “I feel good about being able to threaten them that way and some of the other things that make our offense dynamic. We’re going to have to hit on those things.”
Not that it’ll be easy. Wisconsin’s aggressive style of defense that at times almost functions as a 2-5-4 or a 2-4-5 scheme creates a lot of havoc.
It starts with thick, hard-to-move defensive linemen Matt Henningsen (6-foot-3, 291 pounds), Isaiah Mullens (6-4, 297), Keeanu Benton (6-4, 317) and Bryson Williams (6-2, 291) who can plug interior holes against the run. Wisconsin sometimes uses just two, with two standup outside linebackers hovering near the line of scrimmage, setting the edge or rushing the quarterback as needed.
UW’s specialty tends to be the versatility of inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn, who blitz the quarterback from depth and often knife into the backfield on run plays, benefiting from the play of the defensive line.
“They bring four from different places and five sometimes from different places and all of them run and hit,” Frost said. “Everyone runs to the ball and hits. Corners and safeties and linebackers and defensive linemen alike. You have to get a hat on everybody, and, at the end of the day, you have to win on your share of plays. And you have to be able to block them.”
When Nebraska has done so, big plays followed.
Martinez hit JD Spielman for a 75-yard touchdown in 2018. In that same game, he hit passes of 25 and 24 yards and busted off a run of 28. NU’s offense embraced a quicker tempo and spread attack in 2018 — often deploying running back Maurice Washington as a slot receiver — picking up 26 first downs in the process.
In 2019 — a 37-21 Badger win — NU ran the ball downhill at Wisconsin, alternating between using Martinez on keepers and Dedrick Mills on runs that attacked the outside linebackers and kept the aggressive inside linebackers off balance. Martinez hit four passes for 20 or more yards. NU hit 45- and 43-yard runs as well.
The problem: Mistakes in the red zone.
NU got inside the Wisconsin 20 four times that season, and scored two touchdowns. The Huskers ran up against a familiar problem — success in the middle of the field turned into struggles near the end zone.
Frost said Wisconsin’s strength — one of many — was how it absorbed Nebraska’s successful plays and won the chess match with good adjustments.
“I have watched some tape — and some other people running some of the things we run in those two years and trying to duplicate it — and they’re good coaches and they’ve come up with answers with those things,” Frost said. “It is not like you can recreate a blueprint.”
