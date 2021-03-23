With a 4.38 40 at Husker Pro Day, Dicaprio Bootle runs onto NFL radars

LINCOLN — Speed once gave Dicaprio Bootle a chance to play college football. The former Nebraska cornerback on Tuesday made good on his vow to show NFL teams how fast he still is.

With scouts from 23 franchises looking on inside the Hawks Center, Bootle put an exclamation point on his Pro Day performance by running the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. The Florida native and longtime Husker starter told reporters Monday his goal was to dip below the 4.4 range.

“(Tuesday) morning I run my way into the league,” Bootle said then. “Very fast. Extremely fast.”

Pro Day seemed to move at a similarly quick pace with only five Huskers going through workouts, aiming to increase their draft stock or at least put themselves on teams’ radars. Most appeared to test equal to or better than expected.

The scene at Nebraska’s indoor facility was far different from last year’s NFL testing, when a handful of players went through drills in the hours after the sports world began to shut down amid the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic. Most onlookers wore masks Tuesday, including current Husker players and coaches, a smattering of family members and about a dozen media members. Post-performance interviews — usually standard parts of the routine — were not permitted.