With a 4.38 40 at Husker Pro Day, Dicaprio Bootle runs onto NFL radars

LINCOLN — Speed once gave Dicaprio Bootle a chance to play college football. The former Nebraska cornerback on Tuesday made good on his vow to show NFL teams how fast he still is.
With scouts from 23 franchises looking on inside the Hawks Center, Bootle put an exclamation point on his Pro Day performance by running the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. The Florida native and longtime Husker starter told reporters Monday his goal was to dip below the 4.4 range.
“(Tuesday) morning I run my way into the league,” Bootle said then. “Very fast. Extremely fast.”
Pro Day seemed to move at a similarly quick pace with only five Huskers going through workouts, aiming to increase their draft stock or at least put themselves on teams’ radars. Most appeared to test equal to or better than expected.
The scene at Nebraska’s indoor facility was far different from last year’s NFL testing, when a handful of players went through drills in the hours after the sports world began to shut down amid the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic. Most onlookers wore masks Tuesday, including current Husker players and coaches, a smattering of family members and about a dozen media members. Post-performance interviews — usually standard parts of the routine — were not permitted.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Bootle hit the 4.38 mark on his second run after unofficially recording a time in the low 4.4s on his first attempt. He added a 36.5-inch vertical leap, 16 reps on the 225-pound bench press and a distance of 10 feet, 6 inches on the broad jump. The cornerback went through agility drills as well.
Former NU running back Dedrick Mills also identified the 40 as his primary focus earlier in the week. Teams already know he’s strong, physical and can block, he said. But what about his explosiveness off the line?
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound back who pounded defenders for two years as a Husker unofficially clocked a dash time in the high 4.5s. His vertical leap was 32.5 inches with 13 bench reps and he capped his day catching footballs in a variety of situations.
Another top tester was offensive lineman Matt Farniok, whose 33-inch vertical, 28 reps and 5.2-second dash surely helped his cause. Fellow O-lineman Brenden Jaimes — projected as the Huskers' top prospect for the April draft — registered a 30.5-inch vertical and 25 bench reps. Jaimes didn’t participate in the dash or agility drills, citing stiffness in his right calf.
Tight end Jack Stoll’s numbers included a 31.5-inch vertical, 16 bench reps, a dash in the 4.6-second range and a broad jump of 9 feet, 11 inches.
Many former teammates of the participants lined up behind yellow tape to watch and encourage. Senior tight end Austin Allen fist bumped Stoll. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher and corner Cam Taylor-Britt looked on intently, and another past NU DB was present in Lamar Jackson. Scott Frost and multiple assistant coaches and staffers also chatted and observed.
Nebraska begins spring practice next week ahead of the Red-White scrimmage May 1.