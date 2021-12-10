With a new OC in place, Nebraska turns to the transfer portal for quarterbacks

Mark Whipple laughed at the question.
It was February 2019 and Whipple had just made the move from head coach at Massachusetts to offensive coordinator at Pitt. An interview with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review turned to the topic of quarterbacks.
This was something Whipple could speak on. Most of his 40-year career in football has been devoted to the position. He was the quarterbacks coach for Ben Roethlisberger and for the Cleveland Browns. He worked under coach Andy Reid and QB Donovan McNabb in 2008. College stops at Miami and UMass included calling plays and working with the focal point of the offense. He played under center himself at Brown in the late 1970s.
What is his secret to coaching quarterbacks?
“Well,” Whipple said, “they have talent.”
Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator is on a mission to find more of it in the transfer portal in the days and weeks ahead. The Huskers’ four-year starter, Adrian Martinez, has moved on from the program. Their current roster includes one career start — that was backup and second-year freshman Logan Smothers in the finale against Iowa — along with freshman Heinrich Haarberg, longtime walk-on Matt Masker and incoming scholarship freshman Richard Torres.
All this ahead of a must-win 2022 season in which coach Scott Frost and his staff don’t have the luxury of long learning curves and growing pains.
Whipple’s most recent project is among his most impressive, transforming Pitt’s Kenny Pickett from a decent underclassman who tossed 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2019 into a Heisman Trophy finalist this month after throwing for 4,319 yards and 42 scores against seven picks. His quarterbacks typically don’t run — Whipple starting QBs rushed for a net of 415 yards across the last eight seasons (2014-21) while Martinez ran for 512 this year alone for NU — though he can adjust to his personnel.
Individualize the position, Whipple said then. Don’t put guys into a cookie cutter.
“I’ve always had the utmost respect on who he is, how he did his business, the relationships he had with his players,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said when he hired Whipple. “That guy turns quarterbacks to gold. It’s his style.”
What portal QB might be next for a potential Midas touch? A look at some candidates:
Myles Brennan (LSU)
Brennan reportedly received a visit from Nebraska staffers Mickey Joseph and Bill Busch — both recently employed by LSU — on Wednesday.
The QB announced his transfer in early November after suffering an arm injury before fall camp that kept him out for the 2021 season. He also missed most of the 2020 campaign after tearing abdominal muscles in the third game against Missouri while throwing for 430 yards and four touchdowns.
The 6-foot-4 Mississippi native has completed 60% of his passes from 2019 and 2020 combined, tossing for 1,465 yards with 12 scores and four interceptions across those 11 games. He hasn’t been a rushing threat but offers the accuracy and headiness to run Whipple’s blend of West Coast and spread concepts.
The 22-year-old Brennan in theory has two years of eligibility remaining if he receives a medical redshirt from his injury this fall.
Max Johnson (LSU)
Another former Tiger, Johnson entered the portal this week after emerging as a true playmaker during the season’s home stretch.
The former four-star prospect from Georgia still has three years of eligibility left but also has experience — he’s completed nearly 60% of his passes across 18 games for 3,883 yards and a 35-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
A bonus to landing Johnson could be consideration from his brother, Jake, one of the top tight end prospects in the 2022 class who decommitted from LSU this week. They are sons of former NFL QB Brad Johnson.
Chubba Purdy (Florida State)
Whipple visited Purdy at his home Monday while still with Pitt — player and coach were already well acquainted after Whipple offered him during the 2020 cycle.
The former four-star player from Arizona couldn’t stay healthy in Tallahassee, with a camp collarbone injury in 2020 that kept him out until November and limited his ability to compete for the starting job into 2021 behind veterans Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton.
He’s completed 32 of 58 passes (55.2%) for 317 yards with four TDs and a pick in four career games as a reserve.
The younger brother of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has four years to play four.
Other names are more speculative
» One might be Tennessee transfer Brian Maurer, who announced his departure in August and sat out the season. Maurer was a Pitt offer in 2019 while Whipple was there and appeared in eight games as a true freshman, completing 46.7% of his passes for 541 yards and throwing five picks along with two scores. A pair of concussions and a coaching change stymied his opportunities from there.
» Another former Whipple target in the portal is Jack Zergiotis, who began the year as Connecticut’s starter and transferred after the season. UConn lost his starts against Fresno State and Holy Cross and completed just 44% of his attempts in 2021 with more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (3).
» One name to cross off the list is Akron transfer Zach Gibson. The QB who finished the year strong was set to visit Nebraska this weekend but has since confirmed with The World-Herald that the trip is off. The Georgia native toured Georgia Tech on Thursday.
» Forty-seven uncommitted quarterbacks were in the portal as of Thursday afternoon, according to the 247Sports database. Other notable names — beyond obvious headliners like Quinn Ewers (Ohio State) and Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) — include former Big Ten members in Michael Penix (Indiana), Jack Miller (Ohio State) and Zack Annexstad (Minnesota). Another is Peter Costelli (Utah), once a frontrunner to be Nebraska’s 2021 signee.
» Other candidates may be brand new to the portal or yet to declare their intentions. Just Thursday, for example, Cameron Ward — fresh off a 47-touchdown, award-winning season at FCS-level Incarnate Word — joined the fray. Frost has had success with former FCS QBs before when he added Eastern Washington playmaker Vernon Adams en route to a nine-win season at Oregon in 2015.
402-444-1201,