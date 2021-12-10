With a new OC in place, Nebraska turns to the transfer portal for quarterbacks

Chubba Purdy (Florida State)

Whipple visited Purdy at his home Monday while still with Pitt — player and coach were already well acquainted after Whipple offered him during the 2020 cycle.

The former four-star player from Arizona couldn’t stay healthy in Tallahassee, with a camp collarbone injury in 2020 that kept him out until November and limited his ability to compete for the starting job into 2021 behind veterans Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton.

He’s completed 32 of 58 passes (55.2%) for 317 yards with four TDs and a pick in four career games as a reserve.

The younger brother of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has four years to play four.

Other names are more speculative

» One might be Tennessee transfer Brian Maurer, who announced his departure in August and sat out the season. Maurer was a Pitt offer in 2019 while Whipple was there and appeared in eight games as a true freshman, completing 46.7% of his passes for 541 yards and throwing five picks along with two scores. A pair of concussions and a coaching change stymied his opportunities from there.