With classes done, Husker football focuses on completing this long haul of a season

“I hope that put a chip on their shoulder a little bit,” Frost said. “They’ve got another big challenge this week going on the road to a good team. But their approach to everything they did this week was exactly what I’d want it to be.”

Purdue’s offense, meanwhile, has averaged 34 more yards and nearly a touchdown more on the scoreboard this season. The Boilermakers’ passing spread system has posted 31 and 42 points against NU in the past two years, successfully shredding the Huskers in the fourth quarters of both games. Purdue has won three of the past five games in the series, and helped keep Nebraska from a much-needed bowl game in 2019 with a 31-27 upset victory that has stayed with quarterback Adrian Martinez, who regained his starting job last week.

“I'll keep some of that personal to me, but definitely a game I'll remember and one that we made too many mistakes offensively,” Martinez said. He also badly injured his non-throwing shoulder in that game, requiring offseason surgery to fix.

Do the big and little motivations add up to the kind of mojo fit for early December? Or is simple pride enough? Senior safety Deontai Williams thinks so.

“You don't play to lose, so you always gonna play and give it your all every game,” Williams said. “No matter what the scoreboard is."