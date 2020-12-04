With classes done, Husker football zeroing in on final stretch of 'unusual' season

LINCOLN — Cam Taylor-Britt meant it in the best way. The Husker junior cornerback loves football like it’s oxygen — that’s evident from his on-field demeanor — so when he was asked what he’d do, now that classes had ended for a year and full a month of football still awaited, he didn’t hesitate.
“Basically get in the film room a lot more,” Taylor-Britt said. “Just stay at the stadium all day. What else do you have to do? Nothing.”
Because of the coronavirus, that line carries extra weight. There really isn’t much for Nebraska coaches and players to do except plow ahead, day after day, into a season they started preparing for seven months ago and still hasn’t ended. The Huskers must maintain a tight bubble so as not to let COVID create an outbreak in the program. The campus is largely dormant. The city of Lincoln — particularly downtown — goes quiet enough by evening that it might as well be a country road.
Hospitals are feeling the tension. Businesses, too. Schools, of course. Right down to families in homes.
In NU’s small corner of the world, the grind goes on for a 1-4 team, which heads on Saturday to 2-3 Purdue for a Saturday morning game in the middle of Indiana. Empty stadium. Few stakes. A pandemic into its tenth full month.
“It’s been such a crazy year in a lot of ways,” Husker coach Scott Frost said. “I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for anybody that’s playing and coaching football because there are other bigger problems out there and those are certainly more important than our issues. But the guys have been at it a long time.”
That calendar flipped to December and, around these parts, that usually means the curtains are closing on the college football year. In the previous three seasons, it meant the end the Husker campaign and a pivot toward recruiting or a new coach — the building of a new Nebraska. Prior to that, December represented a fallow period before a bowl game. Players took a break, finished their finals, caught their breath — maybe caught a movie or a few off-campus parties. Coaches hit the recruiting road. Reporters compiled their regular season recaps. Basketball popped onto the radar.
In 2020, the year of our shared experience in the pandemic, the season lurches on. COVID cancellations lurk. So do schedule changes. A league that never played outdoor games in December will do so for at least two and perhaps three weeks. All the way until six days before Christmas, Nebraska’s football program will be engaged in the pursuit of victory — without the motivation of playing a rival.
Iowa week clearly put a charge into the team. A loss to Illinois, coupled with the looming Black Friday threat of the Hawkeyes, gave Nebraska an organizing principle.
“The guys were fired up,” tight end Travis Vokolek said Monday, three days after the 26-20 loss to Iowa. “It was a big game. I think we have to approach every game like it's an Iowa week.”
Easier said than done for a young team alternating two quarterbacks while freshmen dot the running back, receiver and offensive line positions. Frost’s calling card is one of the worst offenses in the Big Ten, averaging 368 yards per game and 20.6 points per game. The team scores on 90% of its drives, Frost said, when it doesn’t commit a turnover or a penalty or a hugely negative play, but, too often, those mistakes are occurring. They cost Nebraska in the loss to Iowa.
“I hope that put a chip on their shoulder a little bit,” Frost said. “They’ve got another big challenge this week going on the road to a good team. But their approach to everything they did this week was exactly what I’d want it to be.”
Purdue’s offense, meanwhile, has averaged 34 more yards and nearly a touchdown more on the scoreboard this season. The Boilermakers’ passing spread system has posted 31 and 42 points against NU in the past two years, successfully shredding the Huskers in the fourth quarters of both games. Purdue has won three of the past five games in the series, and helped keep Nebraska from a much-needed bowl game in 2019 with a 31-27 upset victory that has stayed with quarterback Adrian Martinez, who regained his starting job last week.
“I'll keep some of that personal to me, but definitely a game I'll remember and one that we made too many mistakes offensively,” Martinez said. He also badly injured his non-throwing shoulder in that game, requiring offseason surgery to fix.
Do the big and little motivations add up to the kind of mojo fit for early December? Or is simple pride enough? Senior safety Deontai Williams thinks so.
“You don't play to lose, so you always gonna play and give it your all every game,” Williams said. “No matter what the scoreboard is."
Though a bowl is a long shot, a few players mentioned it as a new goal. Reaching one, when so many have already been canceled, would probably take a three-game win streak. It’d take three games, period, which is no guarantee as COVID cases rise alongside the games getting canceled because of it.
Nebraska’s coaches and players have little choice but to zero in on the final stretch of the season. The record looks grim. The holidays creep closer. The bubble remains tight. Grind on.
“To be honest, if you took a poll of a lot of people, it’s getting close to Christmas — guys are used to be being done — but I don’t get that sense on our team,” Frost said. “Our guys want to play more games and they’re excited to do that. But this late in the year, it’s just unusual.”
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
