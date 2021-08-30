With concern over sellout streak, Huskers call for fan support: 'We need you there'

Husker fans descend on Illinois

LINCOLN — Adrian Martinez can’t wait for his teammates to see Memorial Stadium the same way every Nebraska team has since 1962 — sold out.

Tickets are still available leading up to the home opener against FCS foe Fordham. But coming off a loss at Illinois, NU’s quarterback and everyone else echoed the same sentiment Monday morning for fans on the fence about trekking to downtown Lincoln on Saturday morning.

Come out. The support is not taken for granted, especially after the Huskers played in front of a sea of empty bleachers during the pandemic last year.

“Look, we’re here to play some football, here to enjoy it, here to have fun,” Martinez said. “And our guys are going to do that. And we’re getting better. And we’re giving it everything we have — everything we have. There’s a lot of investment here on this end. We are going to get things right. So stick with us. We’re going to play our tails off every week and I sincerely hope you enjoy watching that.”

Nebraska’s ongoing NCAA-record sellout streak paused at 375 consecutive games last year, with Saturday marking the first Husker home game with fans since November 2019. Two entire classes of players haven’t yet absorbed that scene.