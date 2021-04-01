With healthy players, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has high hopes for the Huskers

Newsome also played extensively on special teams and defense in 2020 and forced a fumble against No. 5 Ohio State in the season opener.

If they had avoided injury, Clark and Wright would have played a substantial amount of football, according to Fisher.

“He could have even had a starting role for us last year at some point,” the coach said of Clark.

Pola-Gates and Tamon Lynum are another set of defensive backs Fisher sees promise in. In the 2020 season, they both played in every game on special teams, which will be a big emphasis in the upcoming season, according to Fisher.

The coach said that deepening his players' football knowledge will increase the position group's interception total — Nebraska had five last season.

“Just teaching them football, and once those guys not just know their job, but the whole picture, the whole defense,” he said, “that's when you can make a lot of plays, because you kind of know where the ball is going and you have a jump on it.”

Fisher said he believes he has the student-athletes to become one of the best secondaries in the country. The best way to solidify that status is eliminating explosive plays and forcing turnovers, specifically interceptions.