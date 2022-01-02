 Skip to main content
With help from his best friend, OL Justin Evans-Jenkins completes his path to Nebraska
Justin Evans-Jenkins had a problem. Signing day was almost here and he didn’t have any Nebraska clothing.

The offensive lineman from Irvington (N.J.) High School hadn’t thought much about the Huskers until recently. His official visit to Lincoln, subsequent scholarship offer and decision to join NU had all happened in the span of a couple days in mid-December. Now here he was with nothing to wear for the announcement at his high school.

So Evans-Jenkins did what he’s done a lot of recently: He checked with his best friend, Mikai Gbayor.

Before the inside linebacker joined Nebraska as part of its 2021 class last year, he and Evans-Jenkins were co-captains together at the New Jersey prep powerhouse program. Gbayor referred his buddy to the same custom printer that he used for a Husker T-shirt when he committed.

The three-star prospect revealed the new red top during a ceremony at his school. “This Is Home” was written across the chest in white block letters. Below it was an image of the state of Nebraska — upside down.

“We didn’t realize the mistake until after the fact,” Evans-Jenkins said. “We were looking at pictures and my coach goes, ‘Is this state upside down?’ We’re looking like, ‘Oh my God.’”

Evans-Jenkins jokes it is the only time Gbayor has steered him wrong in their five-plus years of friendship. They still talk almost daily even after the defender headed west last summer. Gbayor sent senior film of Evans-Jenkins to NU coach Scott Frost and encouraged the lineman to consider the Huskers.

An 11th-hour official visit to campus Dec. 10 impressed Evans-Jenkins and his mother as they saw the inner workings of the football program and academic support. A follow-up conversation with a fellow East Coast guy who’s been living there for months confirmed his feelings.

“He kept it 100 with me with everything,” Evans-Jenkins said. “How it is out there, how the coaches are, how the players are, how the community is. It was really helpful in making my decision because I have somebody that I talk to every day out there.”

It’s funny, Evans-Jenkins said, because this was never how he imagined his recruiting process would conclude. He tired long ago of posting updates on social media and worrying about what evaluators thought. He received his first scholarship offer from Cincinnati as a freshman and became a hot name later that year with tenders from the likes of Alabama and Texas A&M.

His sky-high stock eventually faded some for reasons beyond his control. He has been an honor-roll student and four-year varsity starter, terrorizing opponents as a defensive end and stonewalling them as an offensive tackle. But the pandemic struck during his sophomore season, wiping out camp trips and limiting him to virtual visits until last summer.

At 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds, Evans-Jenkins can’t count how many times he’s heard secondhand from schools that he’s a few inches too short. His stature hasn’t hurt him during a standout wrestling career or on the field, where he logged 84 tackles — including 14.5 sacks — as a prep senior.

“I really use (my height) to my advantage,” Evans-Jenkins said. “Being a little shorter than everybody else, that just means I have to go even harder. I feel like some of my strengths are I use my size the best I can.”

That’s not to say Evans-Jenkins had no other late suitors. Many of his dozen-plus offers wanted him as a defender (Nebraska is also open to that possibility). Penn State was the runner-up school, with head coach James Franklin coming by Irvington to see the lineman the day before he left to visit NU.

Mostly, the lifelong New Jersey native wanted new experiences away from home. He grew up the middle child of seven in a family where football was almost mandatory, with many male relatives playing prominently in high school and college. His uncle, Josh Evans, committed to Urban Meyer and Florida and became a sixth-round draft pick in the 2013 NFL draft to begin a four-year pro career as a safety. Evans has since counseled his nephew on how to navigate recruiting and avoid the financial and on-field mistakes he made as a player.

“I’m not nervous at all,” Evans-Jenkins said. “I’m just excited for this next chapter of my life. I’m ready to get to work. Just throwing people around, that’s my favorite part.”

Nebraska likes Evans-Jenkins as a center — a position the teen has limited reps with as an occasional backup option and from his Pop Warner days. His coach at Irvington, Ashley Pierre, considers it the right move.

“It’s not one thing he does well,” Pierre said. “No one can block him, really, out here. You’ll have a difficult time if he’s blocking you too. I think he could have success as a defensive tackle but he’ll be an All-American center and have a lot of success at that position.”

Evans-Jenkins is the only high-school O-lineman the Huskers have taken in the 2022 cycle and is unofficially the first recruit of new NU position coach Donovan Raiola, who Evans-Jenkins said will bring some “heat” to the line as a fiery technician. The teen crammed a few extra academic courses into his fall semester so he can graduate early and enroll for January classes at Nebraska.

The Huskers have been recruiting New Jersey in recent years under outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson, with current starting running back Rahmir Johnson and 2022 class headliner safety Jaedon Gould also from the Garden State along with Gbayor. Frost said on signing day NU had been watching Evans-Jenkins for “a long time” before the late addition. As selective as the program has been with its scholarships amid the pandemic roster crunch, bringing him in was a high compliment.

“I love how aggressive he plays, and really believe in his potential,” Frost said. “… We brought Justin in on the last visit possible and after he was here, everybody liked him even more.”

Evans-Jenkins liked Nebraska even more, too. And while he’s heard the adage that players should never commit to a school because of a coach, he figures a place with his best friend is worth a leap of faith halfway across the country.

“I never thought I’d play with Mikai again,” Evans-Jenkins said. “It’s a blessing.”