With help from his best friend, OL Justin Evans-Jenkins completes his path to Nebraska

Evans-Jenkins jokes it is the only time Gbayor has steered him wrong in their five-plus years of friendship. They still talk almost daily even after the defender headed west last summer. Gbayor sent senior film of Evans-Jenkins to NU coach Scott Frost and encouraged the lineman to consider the Huskers.

An 11th-hour official visit to campus Dec. 10 impressed Evans-Jenkins and his mother as they saw the inner workings of the football program and academic support. A follow-up conversation with a fellow East Coast guy who’s been living there for months confirmed his feelings.

“He kept it 100 with me with everything,” Evans-Jenkins said. “How it is out there, how the coaches are, how the players are, how the community is. It was really helpful in making my decision because I have somebody that I talk to every day out there.”

It’s funny, Evans-Jenkins said, because this was never how he imagined his recruiting process would conclude. He tired long ago of posting updates on social media and worrying about what evaluators thought. He received his first scholarship offer from Cincinnati as a freshman and became a hot name later that year with tenders from the likes of Alabama and Texas A&M.