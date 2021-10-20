With Huskers' bye week comes time to rediscover what it takes to be clutch

The downtime will help physically after playing eight straight Saturdays. Frost said someday he'll go into detail about the ailments Adrian Martinez has navigated, but said they were enough to take some of usual quarterback run plays off the game sheet. Extra rest will have the fourth-year starter “as healthy as he’s been in several weeks” when Purdue comes to Lincoln on Oct. 30.

Safety Deontai Williams (knee) and running back Rahmir Johnson (concussion) — who were injured against the Gophers — are among other Huskers working back. Johnson has to clear concussion protocols before he returns to action, Frost said.

Frost plans to spend Saturday with his wife and kids, but he said time will be afforded to do a “deep dive” on preparations for Purdue. Minnesota had that advantage against the Huskers, who will have it on the Boilermakers as Purdue hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.

NU still has a third of its regular season ahead, rounded out by Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa. Frost said the focus isn’t about intangibles or big-picture processes. He likes the culture, effort and intensity. Players are dialed in and maxing out.

More time means more reps. More reps mean a greater chance the Huskers do what they need to do in games.

Especially at those critical junctures.