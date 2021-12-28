With Huskers still searching for a QB, these are some of the top players available

The quarterback transfer market continues to add new members as bowl season passes the midway point

The trend is of clear interest to Nebraska. The Huskers have been intent on grabbing a difference-making QB since four-year starter Adrian Martinez entered the portal in early December. Left behind are two returning scholarship quarterbacks — third-year sophomore Logan Smothers and second-year freshman Heinrich Haarberg — who combined have one career start.

“Quarterback is definitely a spot we are taking a look at every kid that we can,” NU coach Scott Frost said Dec. 15. “I think our mind is leaning toward taking one in the portal right now — we’re low on numbers right there — but it has to be the right one too. We’re working through that right now.”

Plenty has happened since Frost said that.

One of Nebraska’s top choices, Myles Brennan, chose to stay at LSU. Two other Big Red targets made decisions — Max Johnson (LSU to Texas A&M) and Kedon Slovis (USC to Pitt). Dillon Gabriel (UCF to UCLA) and Bo Nix (Auburn to Oregon) were among other notables to chart their futures in that span.

Now fresh candidates are reopening their recruitment as the postseason begins to wind down.