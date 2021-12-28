With Huskers still searching for a QB, these are some of the top players available

The quarterback transfer market continues to add new members as bowl season passes the midway point
The trend is of clear interest to Nebraska. The Huskers have been intent on grabbing a difference-making QB since four-year starter Adrian Martinez entered the portal in early December. Left behind are two returning scholarship quarterbacks — third-year sophomore Logan Smothers and second-year freshman Heinrich Haarberg — who combined have one career start.
“Quarterback is definitely a spot we are taking a look at every kid that we can,” NU coach Scott Frost said Dec. 15. “I think our mind is leaning toward taking one in the portal right now — we’re low on numbers right there — but it has to be the right one too. We’re working through that right now.”
Plenty has happened since Frost said that.
One of Nebraska’s top choices, Myles Brennan, chose to stay at LSU. Two other Big Red targets made decisions — Max Johnson (LSU to Texas A&M) and Kedon Slovis (USC to Pitt). Dillon Gabriel (UCF to UCLA) and Bo Nix (Auburn to Oregon) were among other notables to chart their futures in that span.
Now fresh candidates are reopening their recruitment as the postseason begins to wind down.
Missouri starter Connor Bazelak — co-SEC freshman of the year in 2019 — entered the portal one day after the Tigers played their Dec. 22 bowl game. The same thing happened a day earlier when Wyoming QB Levi Williams announced his exit from the program hours after the Cowboys beat Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Eastern Michigan lost its top two quarterbacks, Preston Hutchinson and Ben Bryant, within nine days of its bowl.
Former Florida starter Emory Jones revealed his intent to transfer before the Gators’ Dec. 23 bowl against a UCF team he could conceivably play for in 2022. He then competed in the game, completing 14 of 36 passes for 171 yards and running 10 times for 62 more. With two years of eligibility left, Jones has reportedly still not yet officially entered the portal.
Every bowl except the College Football Playoff title game (Jan. 10) is scheduled to conclude by Jan. 4. At the FCS level, only the Jan. 8 championship between Montana State and North Dakota State remains.
From there, underclassmen have until Jan. 17 to declare for the NFL draft or return to school. The academic spring semester at Nebraska begins Jan. 18, with Jan. 25 the last day for new additions.
Resolution to the Huskers’ quarterback question will likely arrive soon as quarterbacks will want to compete somewhere during spring practices.
“We’re always looking,” new NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Dec. 15. “Whether young guy or old guys, yeah, we’re looking now. I’ve had a ton of calls.”
In an ever-shifting landscape that currently includes more than 40 available transfer QBs, here are some names to watch that could be Nebraska fits:
» Chubba Purdy, Florida State: Purdy has been in the portal since early November but reported an offer from the Huskers on Monday. His connection to Nebraska centers on his relationship with Whipple, who recruited Purdy during the 2020 cycle and made an in-home visit earlier in the month as a member of Pittsburgh’s coaching staff.
From the Phoenix area, Purdy was a sought-after four-star prospect in high school who as a senior passed for 3,369 yards and 33 touchdowns while running for 1,054 and 19 scores. The younger brother of Iowa State QB Brock Purdy flipped from Louisville to FSU on signing day as the top target of new hire Mike Norvell.
But he couldn’t stay healthy in Tallahassee. A collarbone injury during camp in 2020 kept him out most of the year and limited his ability to compete this year. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder completed 32 of 58 passes (55.2%) for 317 yards with four TDs and a pick in four career games as a reserve.
Purdy has four years to play four. He officially visited Pitt earlier in the month, though that school has since added former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis from the portal.
» Casey Thompson, Texas: The Huskers have reportedly been in contact with the 23-year-old who still has two seasons to play after transferring Dec. 17.
Originally from Oklahoma City, Thompson took over starting duties in the Longhorns’ third game this year and ended with a Big 12-best 24 touchdown passes along with 2,113 yards and nine interceptions. He also showed some mobility, carrying 55 times for 157 yards and four scores. A 63% passer this year, his best game was a five-TD, 388-yard passing performance in a narrow loss to Oklahoma.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Thompson is the son of former OU quarterback Charles Thompson. The prospect left Austin after former five-star QB Quin Ewers joined Texas after transferring from Ohio State.
» Cameron Ward, Incarnate Word: The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has become one of the top players on the market two years after his recruiting process out of a small town in southeast Texas included only offers from Incarnate Word and Texas Southern.
He still has four years to play three. He played in 11 career games at Incarnate Word, where he was a 61% passer across 521 attempts for 3,896 yards and 40 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Ward hasn’t reported a Nebraska offer — he has with Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Indiana — since entering the portal Dec. 9, but he's an interesting fit between Frost’s preference for mobile QBs and Whipple’s success using pro-style offenses. Frost also has experience with an FCS transfer quarterback in Vernon Adams, who broke out at Oregon with Frost calling the plays in 2015.
» Connor Bazelak, Missouri: The former four-star prospect from Dayton, Ohio, jumped into the portal right before Christmas. He started 11 of 12 games for the Tigers this year but lost the No. 1 job during bowl practice.
Bazelak — originally a triple-option QB — blends a big arm with speed. A 2021 captain, he has appeared in 24 career games and ranked ninth in Mizzou history with 5,050 passing yards while completing 66% of his attempts. He has 25 total touchdowns (two rushing) and 17 picks. Bazelak also has three years of eligibility remaining. He has not indicated any early favorites.
» Levi Williams, Wyoming: The Texan finished his season last week with a bang, securing MVP honors and making history as the first QB ever to run for 200-plus yards and four touchdowns in a bowl game. He’ll have three years of eligibility left following a fall in which he threw for 990 yards (nine TDs, five interceptions) and ran for 482 (five TDs).
Williams looks the part at 6-foot-5, 224 pounds and will move up after receiving offers from only Wyoming and Houston out of high school. He was a 60% passer as a sophomore after completing below 50% in nine games before that.
» Zach Calzada, Texas A&M: Best known as the only QB to beat Alabama this year, Calzada threw for 2,185 yards, 17 TDs and nine interceptions after an injury to starter Haynes King gave him the starting job.
But with King set to return and LSU transfer Max Johnson arriving, Calzada — who has three years of eligibility left — elected to look elsewhere. His 10 starts give him an appealing resume for teams seeking a pro-style playmaker. Nebraska and tight ends coach Sean Beckton have a strong connection with coaches in Calzada’s hometown of Buford, Georgia.
