With more energy, Nebraska's Jaquez Yant is becoming a threat at running back

LINCOLN — Weeknights in the Midwest, cars coil like snakes around tan buildings as a red oval sign high above proclaims to the world: CHICKEN FINGERS.

It’s hard to resist the evening drive-thru call of Raising Cane’s. The breaded tenders. The tangy sauce. The sweet tea. The buttery slab of unrepentant carbs that is Cane’s toast.

But Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant had to stiff-arm the restaurant to get where he wanted to go this spring.

“I don’t mess with that stuff anymore,” said, Yant, smiling.

He had to say no to late night pizza, too. Had to eat more salads and stay in Lincoln instead of going home for spring break to Florida, where he could have broken all kinds of food rules.

Yant, who showed up to Thursday’s practice at 232 pounds, has passed the test he failed before training camp last August, when he spent the summer eating and weighed 250. He got winded easily back then, struggling to put whole drives together. Now?

“I can run down, run back, and run another play, finish and run back again,” Yant said. “I gotta say, it’s improved. I feel better. I feel more energized and stuff like that.”

The slimmer sophomore is good news for NU. Yant ran for 294 yards — and 6.3 yards per carry last season — with a rare combination of size and speed for the position. He could run over a defender or, with a slight dip of his shoulders, juke a guy. When Yant got the ball — especially in the open field — Nebraska’s willingness to put him on scholarship made sense.

But Yant’s highs were offset by lows. The games where he didn’t play. The clear mistakes as a blocker, which made Yant hard to use on passing downs. The unforgettable slip on fourth-and-goal at Minnesota, which likely cost Nebraska the game.

“That was a heartbreaking moment,” Yant said. “Wish I can get back. But we can’t.”

No more looking back. Time to look forward. Yant’s new position coach, Bryan Applewhite, has helped a much-maligned room turn the page. If you don’t do something right for Applewhite, Yant said, he makes backs do it again. Applewhite is one of several new coaches on offense who prefer not to single out any of their players for too much praise.

“We may have a good play — can you have five good plays?” Applewhite said. “We may have a good day — can you have four good days in a row? Can you keep stacking days?”

Yant, based on sources who have seen camp, has competed well alongside junior college transfer running back Anthony Grant and returning starter Rahmir Johnson. Yant’s reduced weight is part of the story.

"His body has changed,” NU left guard Nouri Nouili said. “I mean, everybody can see that from the first time he got here to now. He's gotten a lot bigger, a lot like stronger, less fat.”

Nouili added that Yant has improved his technique as a blocker. Yant agreed. His mindset on how to pass block has been corrected, too.

“I know last year I was kind of iffy with it,” Yant said. “I’m more a physical guy, so I’m so eager to try and block them, end up messing it up, instead of taking my time, taking a breath and actually getting the block.”

He’s working, in essence, on not whiffing. Watching a pass rusher, reacting, delivering the blow. Nebraska hasn’t had a ton of true three-down backs in recent years — Johnson is perhaps closest, but he’s slight as a blocker — and Applewhite has tried to promote the three-pronged purpose of the running back role. Take handoffs. Block on playaction passes and jet sweeps. Catch passes.

And in all situations — seek to be as physical as possible.

“Yant is a big back, and God’s given him size, God’s given him feet and an ability to run and he’s got to use those gifts to his advantage,” Applewhite said. “And there’s a time and place where you can maybe try and outrun somebody, and there’s a time and place where you’ve got to use what God gave you, which is size and strength and go get a tough yard.

“I don’t care what the size is of the back — we’re not going to shy away from contact.”

Yant’s fine with that. At times, he can love physicality too much; in one recent practice, Yant said, Applewhite told him to go score a touchdown instead to run over another defender. Yant has good agility for a man his size, and the recent weight loss leaves him more likely to use his moves.

So long as he stays away from Cane’s and veers toward the salad bar, where he still indulges one Midwestern staple when he chooses his dressing.

“I’m a ranch guy,” Yant said.

