With Nebraska offer, 2023 tight end Benjamin Brahmer's recruiting profile could take off

“The exposure down there (at the Warren Academy) was helpful to my confidence, and the coaches like to see it, too,” Brahmer said of working with some of the area’s top tight ends, including Fidone and 2022 prospect Micah Riley-Ducker. “I didn’t really realize how good they were. And I was just as good, if not, you know, past them. Comparing myself to them is pretty awesome.”

Brahmer’s 11-minute junior highlight film shows a little of everything. He played as an in-line tight end, a wide receiver who could isolate defenders at the goal line and use his body to ward off defenders, a Wildcat quarterback, an outside linebacker, a safety and even a punter. One of Brahmer’s tight end specialties was a long drag route, inside the red zone, in which he’d start on one side of the formation, weave his way through traffic, and break open on the other side.

“I’ve been catching and playing football since I was able to stand, so that helps,” Brahmer joked.