With new Director of Player Development, Nebraska football's support staff numbers nearly 30

LINCOLN — Though no official count has been done before, Nebraska football’s support staff for 2022 may be as big as it has ever been.

With the addition of director of player development William Prince — who came from Southern Mississippi to replace Marcus Castro-Walker — NU has further beefed up its off-the-field operation. The Huskers already added senior director of player personnel Vince Guinta and offensive quality control staff member Austin Whipple — whose dad Mark is the NU offensive coordinator — this offseason.

NU now has nearly 30 administrative/support staffers. The World-Herald is not counting full-time football assistants or nutrition/training experts who work across several sports, but is counting strength coaches, administrative assistants and football graduate assistants, who can help with on-field coaching.

Nebraska football's administrative/support staff

Senior associate A.D.-external engagement: Matt Davison

Head strength coach: Zach Duval

Director of football operations: Andrew Sims

Associate director for football operations: Austin Herink

Senior director of player personnel: Vince Guinta

Director of player personnel: Sean Dillon

Assistant director of player personnel: Ryan Callaghan

Recruiting analyst: Dan Dillon

Director of high school relations: Kenny Wilhite

Director of player development: William Prince

Director of football creative & engagement/offensive quality control: Orah Garst

Director of graphic design for football: Hunter Krenhke

Director of video technology: Matt Haron

Video assistant for football: Cole Gerke

Assistant strength coach: Andrew Strop

Assistant strength coach: Jasen Carlson

Assistant strength coach: Dan Millington

Football administrative assistant: Joni Duff

Senior offensive analyst: Frank Verducci

Senior offensive analyst: Ron Brown

Senior offensive analyst: Steve Cooper

Offensive analyst: Mike Cassano

Offensive analyst: Keanon Lowe

Offensive quality control: Austin Whipple

Senior defensive quality control: DJ Vokolek

Defensive quality control: Demeitre Brim

Graduate assistant: Marcell Lazard

Graduate assistant: Jon Germano

Graduate assistant: Quentin Carter

