With new Director of Player of Development, Nebraska football's support staff numbers nearly 30

LINCOLN — Though no official count has ever been made, Nebraska football’s support staff for the 2022 season may be as big as it’s ever been.
With the official addition of Director of Player Development William Prince — who comes to NU from Southern Mississippi and replaces Marcus Castro-Walker — NU had now further beefed up its off-the-field operation. The Huskers already added in the offseason Senior Director of Player Personnel Vince Guinta and offensive quality control staff member Austin Whipple, whose dad, Mark, is the NU offensive coordinator.
Including Prince, NU now has nearly 30 administrative/support staff members. The World-Herald is not counting full-time football assistants or nutrition/training experts who work across several sports, but is counting strength coaches, administrative assistants and football graduate assistants, who can help with on-field coaching.
Nebraska football's administrative/support staff
Senior Associate A.D.-External Engagement — Matt Davison
Head Strength Coach — Zach Duval
Director of Football Operations — Andrew Sims
Associate Director for Football Operations — Austin Herink
Senior Director of Player Personnel — Vince Guinta
Director of Player Personnel — Sean Dillon
Assistant Director of Player Personnel — Ryan Callaghan
Recruiting Analyst — Dan Dillon
Director of High School Relations — Kenny Wilhite
Director of Player Development — William Prince
Director of Football Creative & Engagement/Offensive Quality Control — Orah Garst
Director of Graphic Design for Football — Hunter Krenhke
Director of Video Technology — Matt Haron
Cole Gerke — Video Assistant for Football
Assistant Strength Coach — Andrew Strop
Assistant Strength Coach — Jasen Carlson
Assistant Strength Coach — Dan Millington
Football Administrative Assistant — Joni Duff
Senior Offensive Analyst — Frank Verducci
Senior Offensive Analyst — Ron Brown
Senior Offensive Analyst — Steve Cooper
Offensive Analyst — Mike Cassano
Offensive Analyst — Keanon Lowe
Offensive Quality Control — Austin Whipple
Senior Defensive Quality Control — DJ Vokolek
Defensive Quality Control — Demeitre Brim
Marcell Lazard — Graduate assistant
Jon Germano — Graduate assistant
Quentin Carter — Graduate Assistant
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH