With new Director of Player of Development, Nebraska football's support staff numbers nearly 30

LINCOLN — Though no official count has ever been made, Nebraska football’s support staff for the 2022 season may be as big as it’s ever been.

With the official addition of Director of Player Development William Prince — who comes to NU from Southern Mississippi and replaces Marcus Castro-Walker — NU had now further beefed up its off-the-field operation. The Huskers already added in the offseason Senior Director of Player Personnel Vince Guinta and offensive quality control staff member Austin Whipple, whose dad, Mark, is the NU offensive coordinator.

Including Prince, NU now has nearly 30 administrative/support staff members. The World-Herald is not counting full-time football assistants or nutrition/training experts who work across several sports, but is counting strength coaches, administrative assistants and football graduate assistants, who can help with on-field coaching.

Nebraska football's administrative/support staff

Senior Associate A.D.-External Engagement — Matt Davison

Head Strength Coach — Zach Duval

Director of Football Operations — Andrew Sims

Associate Director for Football Operations — Austin Herink

Senior Director of Player Personnel — Vince Guinta

Director of Player Personnel — Sean Dillon

Assistant Director of Player Personnel — Ryan Callaghan

Recruiting Analyst — Dan Dillon

Director of High School Relations — Kenny Wilhite

Director of Player Development — William Prince

Director of Football Creative & Engagement/Offensive Quality Control — Orah Garst

Director of Graphic Design for Football — Hunter Krenhke

Director of Video Technology — Matt Haron

Cole Gerke — Video Assistant for Football

Assistant Strength Coach — Andrew Strop

Assistant Strength Coach — Jasen Carlson

Assistant Strength Coach — Dan Millington

Football Administrative Assistant — Joni Duff

Senior Offensive Analyst — Frank Verducci

Senior Offensive Analyst — Ron Brown

Senior Offensive Analyst — Steve Cooper

Offensive Analyst — Mike Cassano

Offensive Analyst — Keanon Lowe

Offensive Quality Control — Austin Whipple

Senior Defensive Quality Control — DJ Vokolek

Defensive Quality Control — Demeitre Brim

Marcell Lazard — Graduate assistant

Jon Germano — Graduate assistant

Quentin Carter — Graduate Assistant

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.