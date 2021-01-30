With only one experienced QB, Nebraska once again has questions at that position

The Huskers have had three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in each of the three seasons under Frost. Eight Big Ten teams carried four scholarship QBs last year, and NU was one of five with three. Only Rutgers held five.

Whether Nebraska uses one of its two remaining 2021 scholarships on another quarterback — a transfer or high-school player — perhaps hinges on how it feels about Martinez’s current backup. Smothers, a freshman, didn’t appear in a game last year after arriving from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, but traveled to every contest and was always on the headset with coaches. He was the No. 2 option at Rutgers in the season finale with McCaffrey on the sidelines in street clothes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Logan’s a good player,” Frost said in December. “He has a little bit of work to do still, but what I really like about him is his ability to see the field and make decisions. He makes really quick, decisive decisions, gets the ball out of his hand and is a really good athlete. One of the key things for quarterbacks in this system if they’re going to excel is being able to think fast and be one step ahead of the game. I definitely see that trait from him.”