With several Nebraska tight ends injured, younger Huskers are getting a chance

Nebraska’s top tight ends can’t stay healthy, which means their backups can’t afford to miss this opportunity.

As Travis Vokolek, Thomas Fidone, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington sit out drills with injuries, their understudies are gaining valuable experience. Take it from A.J. Rollins, a redshirt freshman from Creighton Prep who played in just two games last year: These first-team reps are valuable.

“I’m getting better at a faster rate,” Rollins said Wednesday. “I’m getting an opportunity to showcase my abilities. I’m getting a lot of reps, and they’re making me better.”

Rollins said NU’s staff talked to him about playing defensive end when he first arrived on campus, but tight ends coach Sean Beckton claimed him. Rollins struggled with blocking at first. But thanks in part to increased opportunities, he’s improved his technique this spring.

Walk-on Nate Boerkircher, who made one catch in three games last season, has made the most of his new chances as well. Beckton said Boerkircher hasn’t dropped a pass all spring. NU coach Scott Frost said last week that the Aurora native has made significant strides in the weight room. And Rollins said Boerkircher is setting the standard for NU’s shorthanded tight end group.

Boerkircher said that recognition means “a lot,” from his peers. And “I’ve got a lot of time left,” he added. “I think getting this experience has been really beneficial.”

The same goes for Boerkircher and redshirt freshman James Carnie, who Beckton said is nursing a “slight knee injury.” That’s nothing new in NU’s tight end room, where slings are as common as shoulder pads. But offensive coordinator Mark Whipple sees the Huskers’ injury struggles through a positive lens.

Players like Carnie, Boerkircher and Rollins don’t usually earn these opportunities so early in their careers. And many schools don’t roster enough players to account for the scenario he faces this spring.

Vokolek, Fidone, Hickman and Brewington will return. And when they do, their position group will be stronger than it was the last time they played.

“It’s not as frustrating as if we didn't have those guys,” Whipple said. “We know they're good players. So to me it's a positive. I told (the younger players): you’re lucky to be here. It was a chance to get on film and get better. So I think our depth has grown.”

>>> Logan Smothers impressed Whipple on Wednesday after throwing an interception. Smothers corrected himself immediately. That shows growth, Whipple said.

>>> NU’s wide receivers can no longer call one position home. Whipple said the Huskers are pivoting to a pro-style approach in that regard. Any player could line up anywhere.

>>> Whipple’s son, Austin, has joined Nebraska’s staff as an offensive quality control coach. The younger Whipple played quarterback at UMass under his father and at Penn State under Alabama offensive coordinator. Bill O’Brien.

Whipple said Austin’s presence can be useful for instances where Whipple makes NU’s quarterbacks “uncomfortable.”

“It’s a good buffer sometimes,” Whipple said. “He'll grab a guy to the side if I get after somebody.”

