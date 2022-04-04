With swag and confidence, Tommi Hill ready to help Nebraska's secondary

Tommi Hill concedes nothing.

The sweat had already dried following Nebraska’s 13th spring practice Monday and yet the cornerback carried himself with the confident swagger of a man who – at least in his mind – was still on the field making play after play.

How is the acclimation period going for the defender who has been on campus only a few months after transferring from Arizona State? The only hurdle to clear is the playbook – “athletically, I’m already there,” he said. Is LSU transfer receiver Trey Palmer the fastest player on the team?

“Nah,” Hill said. “I am.”

Hill calls it swag. Being a dog. The Kobe Bryant mentality that his next shot at you will be his best. The former four-star prospect from Florida has lived that vibe as long as he can remember, back to when he was a 6-year-old tackling – or trying to tackle – his 11-year-old brother in pickup games.

On an unofficial transfer day Monday when decorated newcomers like Palmer and running back Anthony Grant also spoke with reporters, the self convictions of the second-year college defender stood out. He wants to go one-on-one with the best receiver on the field. That’s often Palmer if the burner isn’t in the slot, with each generally winning half the reps when paired up.

“He’s just like me – he’s a dog,” Palmer said of Hill. “I like dogs.”

One ongoing goal for Hill is to snag two interceptions in one practice. Coach Scott Frost told the defender he could choose a different jersey number if that happens.

Hill wears No. 5 these days, the same digit former NU star corner Cam Taylor-Britt held the last three years. Taylor-Britt – projected to be a mid-round NFL draft pick later this month – said recently at Nebraska’s Pro Day that he’d heard Hill’s name a lot. He joked he would “take (the jersey) off of him” if Hill doesn’t represent it well.

Of course, the new guy doesn’t have any doubts.

“I told him he don’t have to worry about that,” Hill said. “I’m going to represent this to the day I get out of here and to the day I die.”

Should the Florida native ever get his wish for a jersey swap, he’ll ask for No. 0. Cornerback Ronald Delancy (2020) and outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne (2021) each donned it before transferring in the two years since the NCAA approved the numeral to be used. It is unoccupied on defense this spring.

Zero, Hill said, signals that no one on the field is better than he is. Plus, one pick means quarterbacks have zero intentions of throwing his way again.

“He’s been a bright spot,” Frost said. “He’s got a lot to learn yet and consistency. But there’s really no doubt of his playmaking ability. I love the energy and passion he brings to the game as well.”

Hill is the first clear case in the transfer-portal era of Nebraska recouping a prospect it lost the first time around. He spent last year at Arizona State, appearing in 11 games as a true freshman with nine total tackles. But when the position coach who recruited him left, so did Hill. He joined NU assistant Travis Fisher, who has been “the same dude” as a coach that he was as a recruiter.

Opportunity awaits in the secondary with the Huskers replacing three starters. Hill’s name has come up as much as anyone’s this spring for the open edge spot opposite Quinton Newsome. Others in the mix there include Braxton Clark, Tamon Lynum and newcomers Omar Brown and Javier Morton.

The transition from living in Florida to Arizona to Nebraska has been smoother than Hill would have expected. He made quick connections in fellow defensive backs Clark and Lynum, both from the Orlando area like him. The weather has been cold at times, but nothing a little Vaseline can’t fix during practice. Plus, he said, he expects to run into the same conditions someday in the NFL.

Hill’s roommate, junior-college transfer and safety DeShon Singleton, said the corner is on a daily mission to uphold his reputation on the field. And as challenging as Hill is to compete with, that attitude is uplifting to line up alongside. That could become evident as soon as next season if his strong spring continues.

“He gives me more confidence just being on the field with me,” Singleton said. “I learn from him every day. I got my money on my boy Tommi, always.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.