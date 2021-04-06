With Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart, the future is now for Nebraska's O-line

LINCOLN — For true freshman offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, “it was just another Friday night in Lawrence, Kansas.”

Corcoran held onto the sentiment from graduate assistant Hunter Miller as he took the field for his first start as a Husker against Rutgers under the Friday night lights.

But he wasn't facing high schoolers anymore. During this game he lined up against Big Ten defensive linemen, some of the most physical in college football. He was forced to fill the big shoes of left tackle Brenden Jaimes, who ended his streak of 40 consecutive starts to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

On the right side of the line, redshirt freshman tackle Bryce Benhart lined up for his eighth start, every game of the 2020 season.

That game provided a glimpse of the future of NU’s pipeline. Behind Corcoran, Benhart and Nebraska’s offensive line, the Huskers earned 620 total yards of offense — including 365 on the ground — in their victory over Rutgers.

Now Corcoran is looking to capitalize on the lessons he learned during that game.