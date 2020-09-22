With two future Outland winners, defensive line keyed Huskers' title drive in 1970

Coach Bob Devaney was not pleased.

“He grabbed me by the face mask and pulled (my helmet down) and started screaming at me and put Glover in for that series,” Jacobson said. “And after that series I went back in and I didn’t miss any tackles after that.”

The next season Glover moved to middle guard, setting up an impressive stretch when Huskers won the Outland Trophy in back-to-back years. Jacobson won in 1971, and Glover in ’72.

The Outland is a part of Nebraska’s football tradition now, with Huskers having won the award a record nine times. But the award wasn’t on the players’ radar before Jacobson won in ’71.

NU found out before the Oklahoma game that year that Jacobson had won the award. Defensive line coach Monte Kiffin called Jacobson at his apartment to share the news.

“We didn’t have any idea what the hell the Outland Trophy was,” Jacobson said. “I said, ‘Spell it for me. What the hell is it?’ Because we had never won it, so nobody knew what it was.”

Jacobson was presented with the award during a Nebraska basketball game.