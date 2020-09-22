With two future Outland winners, defensive line keyed Huskers' title drive in 1970

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
How good was the Nebraska football team’s defensive line during the 1970 national championship season?
At the left tackle position, both the regular starter (Larry Jacobson) and backup (Rich Glover) were future Outland Trophy winners.
That good.
The D-line group, of course, helped Nebraska go 11-0-1 that season and win the first of its five national championships.
Some other key players on that D-line were left ends John Adkins and John Hyland; middle guard Ed Periard; right tackle Dave Walline; and right ends Willie Harper and John Pitts.
Walline and Periard each earned all-conference honors.
In the third game of the season, a 28-0 shutout against Army, the Black Knights couldn’t even manage to rush for 20 yards against the Huskers.
Nebraska led the Big Eight by allowing just 145 rushing yards and 16.1 points per game.
Mike Beran, a backup Nebraska offensive linemen on the 1970 team, said it was “murderers’ row” practicing against the Husker D-line that year. He says it’s remarkable that it produced two winners of the Outland, the award that goes to the best interior linemen in the country on either offense or defense.
“When you first are done with football you think, ‘These guys are really good,’ ” Beran said. “But then pretty soon after 30, 40, 50 years you think, ‘Wow, those guys were good.’ They played in the pros and they were All-Americans and Outland Trophy winners.”
Glover started at left tackle in the 1970 opener because Jacobson was coming off knee surgery.
“I didn’t practice spring ball because my knee was all whacked out,” Jacobson said this week. “I came back in the fall, and it took me a week or two to get in the starting lineup.”
Jacobson still had a great season, with 37 solo tackles and 17 assisted, including 12 tackles for a loss of 93 yards.
After he got back in the starting lineup, he didn’t leave the game much.
“The only time I remember coming out,” he said, “was when we played Minnesota up there and they ran a sweep toward my side and I missed the tackle.”
Coach Bob Devaney was not pleased.
“He grabbed me by the face mask and pulled (my helmet down) and started screaming at me and put Glover in for that series,” Jacobson said. “And after that series I went back in and I didn’t miss any tackles after that.”
The next season Glover moved to middle guard, setting up an impressive stretch when Huskers won the Outland Trophy in back-to-back years. Jacobson won in 1971, and Glover in ’72.
The Outland is a part of Nebraska’s football tradition now, with Huskers having won the award a record nine times. But the award wasn’t on the players’ radar before Jacobson won in ’71.
NU found out before the Oklahoma game that year that Jacobson had won the award. Defensive line coach Monte Kiffin called Jacobson at his apartment to share the news.
“We didn’t have any idea what the hell the Outland Trophy was,” Jacobson said. “I said, ‘Spell it for me. What the hell is it?’ Because we had never won it, so nobody knew what it was.”
Jacobson was presented with the award during a Nebraska basketball game.
Kiffin had already worked his way up the coaching ranks less than 10 years after his playing career at Nebraska ended in 1963. He would become Tom Osborne’s defensive coordinator, then go on to coach in the NFL for many years. The 80-year-old Kiffin is still working in football, on the staff at Mississippi where his son, Lane, is head coach.
Kiffin “was nuts,” Jacobson said.
“One of the things we did every fall camp was we did grass drills, where you’d run in place and then go down and hit your gut and then bounce back up,” he said. “And you’d try to add some, and set a record for the next year. And at the end he would get out in front and do them with us. It would about kill him every year, but hell, he’d do it.”
March to No. 1 series
Keeping legendary Huskers together falls on shoulders of 'Red Beran'
Shatel: Remembering the first Husker football champions
Essex: The 1970 Huskers changed how Nebraskans looked at themselves
March to No. 1: Huskers make believers of Deacons
Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers' debut was main attraction during Huskers' 1970 opener
Wake Forest found a Husker team that was 'very hard to beat' in 1970
Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers made Tom Osborne's Husker offense come to life
March to No. 1: Trojans Use 3rd Comeback To Tie the Huskers, 21-21
Livingston: Respect came with tying USC, and the 1970 Huskers entered a new realm
USC 'had to play catch-up' with the 1970 Huskers
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!