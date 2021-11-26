With veteran Blackshirts leaving, Nebraska defenders vow to maintain their excellence

The ‘21 Blackshirts thrived on continuity, Robinson said. From the defensive line to the linebackers to the safeties, one nod could prove that every position group saw the same objective.

They often achieved it, too. The Blackshirts finished the season allowing 22.2 points per game, their lowest mark since 2010 and the 38th-best mark in the country as of Friday night. They held Iowa to one offensive touchdown during Friday’s game.

“We were knocking them out,” Rogers said. “We did what we did all year.”

So did Nebraska’s offense, which turned the ball over two more times during the fourth quarter. So did the Huskers’ special teams, which allowed a blocked punt that turned into a touchdown. Rogers wondered afterward if the ‘21 Huskers were cursed. “This season, it kind of felt like it,” said Rogers, who re-injured his knee on Iowa’s final kneel down.

Nebraska’s defense wanted to reverse its fortunes — at least once — to send its leaders off on a positive note. But Stille, Domann Williams and Dismuke are gone now, memories from a season many Huskers would like to forget.