With veteran Blackshirts leaving, Nebraska defenders vow to maintain their excellence

LINCOLN — Defensive lineman Casey Rogers limped through a hallway on the way to his postgame interview. Ty Robinson unleashed a prolonged grunt while stretching before answering his first question.
They should get used to the pain. The weight of their position group rests on their wounded limbs.
Rogers and Robinson played next to sixth-year senior Ben Stille for the last time during Friday’s 28-21 loss to Iowa at Memorial Stadium. Fourth-year juniors Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas might leave this offseason, too. If that’s the case, Rogers said, “I think Ty and I are ready to take over that room.”
Doing so would require assuming the role voided by the Stille, the player both Rogers and Robinson called a mentor after Friday’s game. Rogers called Stille “the ultimate Blackshirt” and praised him for passing his knowledge onto younger players, even if “it wasn't always in the nicest way,” Rogers said.
Robinson credited Stille for raising Robinson’s football IQ and providing scouting tips.
“He's still telling me things (to help me) cheat my linemen or (see) what they're doing or what moves to use,” Robinson said.
Stille wasn’t alone. Robinson also credited JoJo Domann, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke for making the 2021 Nebraska defense the best of the Frost Era (and, depending on your metric of choice, the best since Bo Pelini).
The ‘21 Blackshirts thrived on continuity, Robinson said. From the defensive line to the linebackers to the safeties, one nod could prove that every position group saw the same objective.
They often achieved it, too. The Blackshirts finished the season allowing 22.2 points per game, their lowest mark since 2010 and the 38th-best mark in the country as of Friday night. They held Iowa to one offensive touchdown during Friday’s game.
“We were knocking them out,” Rogers said. “We did what we did all year.”
So did Nebraska’s offense, which turned the ball over two more times during the fourth quarter. So did the Huskers’ special teams, which allowed a blocked punt that turned into a touchdown. Rogers wondered afterward if the ‘21 Huskers were cursed. “This season, it kind of felt like it,” said Rogers, who re-injured his knee on Iowa’s final kneel down.
Nebraska’s defense wanted to reverse its fortunes — at least once — to send its leaders off on a positive note. But Stille, Domann Williams and Dismuke are gone now, memories from a season many Huskers would like to forget.
Rogers and Robinson hope to continue the culture their predecessors started, though. Nash Hutmacher and Jordon Riley need the same guidance Stille provided for Rogers and Robinson. They need leeway to make mistakes and time to build chemistry with their teammates.
Rogers, who will be a junior next season, feels a responsibility to “close the gap” between the experienced and inexperienced defensive linemen. Robinson feels the onus to take Nebraska football to “another step” next season.
Together, they feel confident that next year’s Blackshirts can stifle offenses just like this year’s. They may play without their mentors, but they learned everything they could about why players like Stille became the players they did.
Now it’s time they pass that knowledge down.
“You're not going to be here forever,” Robinson said. “So someone's got to take care of (the culture) after (players leave). Just prep (younger players) and make sure they're ready.”