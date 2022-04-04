With Vince Guinta’s return, Frost, Nebraska embrace 500-mile radius recruiting

Vince Guinta had a good gig at a program coming off a conference title. He left it for another good gig at a program that hasn’t won a league crown since 1999.

Nebraska’s new senior director of player personnel liked Big 12 champion Baylor and “analytical” head coach Dave Aranda. But Guinta, who worked in various recruiting roles for five seasons at NU, loved being a Husker, and was reminded it from the moment, earlier this year, he pulled into a familiar Memorial Stadium parking lot and went to the same floor where he talked with reporters on Monday.

“I hit the button and I get off the elevator and started seeing people I knew and I remembered and people I had great relationships with,” said Guinta, whose first stint at Nebraska came in 2004-2008, mostly working under Bill Callahan. “It’s the people here.”

He’s here, too, trying to shape Husker coach Scott Frost’s vision into recruiting reality.

“I wish I could spend the majority of my time just watching great players and trying to find great talent,” Guinta said, “but I spend a majority of my time just making sure I get Coach Frost what he would like to see happen. That’s my main job.”

If it’s part of the recruiting process, Guinta has a hand in it. He’ll play a key role in overseeing NU’s massive spring game recruiting weekend – Guinta missed six calls in his half-hour chat – and will fill open jobs for director of recruiting operations and on-campus recruiting this spring or summer.

Outside of his time at Nebraska, he’s worked at Utah, Wisconsin, Oregon State and Baylor, among other schools. Programs known for doing more with fewer recruiting advantages.

Nebraska hasn’t necessarily struggled to land highly rated talent under Frost. Retaining them has been much harder. Seven of the top ten prospects in the 2020 class, for example, have already left. The average recruit in that class, according to On3, lived 1,063 miles from campus.

So while NU will continue to be a national recruiting program that offers more scholarships than many other schools, Guinta said the Huskers are zeroing in more on the 500-mile radius and identifying players by their intangibles as much as their game tape.

Frost, Guinta said, wants “great character” guys who are “tough, competitive kids.” The closer to Nebraska they are, the better.

“Players who are closer to home tend to stay with the programs they choose and so that’s something I think, long-term, that’s always in the back of my head,” Guinta said.

Another: Nebraska has dialed back the sheer volume of scholarship offers, which reached 400, according to 247 Sports, for the 2022 class. Guinta said NU has divvied out more than 100 but fewer than 300. While teams can have success with such an aggressive offer approach, Guinta said Frost now prefers to scale back, looking more for players “who can succeed here at Nebraska and are great fits for our culture.”

“The numbers will tell you: I don’t think the offers, as you say, are flying out,” Guinta said. “I think we’re trying to be very diligent in the offers we put out, but we definitely don’t want to be slow. We can’t be slow. We want to be thorough, but we don’t want to be slow.”

