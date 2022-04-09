Working with fewer bodies, Nebraska's defensive line holds up well

LINCOLN — The undermanned defensive line performed well at Saturday's spring game, en route to the White team's 43-39 victory.

On the Wednesday, defensive lineman Ty Robinson said the group was down to seven healthy bodies and that many of them logged 400-plus reps this spring.

“I feel like I’m in a 35-year-old body,” the fourth-year sophomore said.

That wear wasn’t evident, as the defense logged three sacks on the afternoon — though the contact rules likely kept that number lower than if it was an actual game. And while the D-line faired well with what it had, multiple defensive linemen — including Robinson — have wondered if more bodies will be added this summer.

“I’m not sure if we’re gonna get a couple more guys or what the plan is on that,” junior defensive linemen Colton Feist said after the spring game.

Edge rusher Ochaun Mathis was also at Memorial Stadium on Saturday for an official visit. Mathis, who played for TCU, is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer.

“We’re going to look to add pieces if the right ones are available at whatever positions a good player comes available," coach Scott Frost said. "There’s certainly some (positions) that we think we could use another body and we’ll pay more attention to those positions."

Even with the personnel questions, Feist felt his group played well, and can continue to do so.

“I think we’re confident with the guys we have up front to be able to play versus the Big Ten teams and do well,” he said.

Quarterback Casey Thompson applauded the defense and the defensive line’s performance Saturday, too.

“When I need to I will scramble but Garrett (Nelson) and the defensive line did a really good job today," Thompson said. "Hopefully, we will improve on blocking those guys but it is also a good sign for the rest of the team and for our defense that we are going to have good pass rushers."

Mosai Newsom, a sophomore defensive lineman, looked at the positives of the thin group. He thinks the spring game — and the spring as a whole — offered opportunities for players to grow and develop.

“It was definitely hard work, but that’s what makes good football teams, good football players,” he said. "I thought it was great. The whole D-line got a lot of good quality reps and that was really good for us and definitely helped us grow.”

“I got the chance to kind of develop alongside a lot of the other guys.”

He hopes to continue getting those reps while working to improve his ability to “fire off the ball” and convert his strong play against the run into a more effective pass rush.

Feist talked about how he used the higher number of reps to continue improving his game, and said the D-line will pride itself in proving people wrong this season.

“I got a lot of people that thought the D-line would be one of our weaker suits,” he said. “So we kind of pride ourselves on that. So just coming to work and showing people that we may not be the weakest on the team.”

With the limited number of bodies in the group, getting through the spring was a huge priority.

“I think it was big for us to all stay healthy,” said Fiest. “We all have nicks and stuff, but we all stayed pretty healthy to play in this game. So, I think that was good.”

While the defensive line had a productive day, it came against two offensive line combinations that should look different once August rolls around.

Newsom said Saturday offered an opportunity to review how spring went, but now it’s time for the focus to turn to the season.

“There’s a whole lot that I am going to be back up in the film room working on this summer,” Newsom said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.