'Worn out' Huskers still undecided on bowl game; players will make the call

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After a 28-21 win over Rutgers, a big, immediate question looms for Nebraska football in the next two days: Do the Huskers want to play in a bowl?
At 3-5, NU is still eligible, provided there’s a spot available within the Big Ten’s six or seven bowl slots. If a few teams slotted ahead of Nebraska, such as Minnesota, opt out of a bowl game experience, Nebraska may have a choice.
It’s one coach Scott Frost said will be made by his players.
“This has been a long, hard year for a lot of people,” Frost said.
He noted that NU chose to bring back its players in late spring — at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic — to prepare for a football season it did not anticipate would be delayed by the Big Ten. The Huskers fought to start the season Sept. 5. It didn’t actually begin until Oct. 24. The regular season ended Dec. 18, one week before Christmas.
“If I’d known the season was going to get delayed, I don’t think I would have brought them back as early,” Frost said. “Some of our guys haven’t seen their family since March or April. It’s been a long haul. I think it’d be great for us if we had an opportunity to play another game, but I don’t know if we have that opportunity yet. But I’m going to let the guys decide if they have enough gas left in the tank or not.”
Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said he’s fine “either way” with whatever the Huskers decide. NU could use another game on offense, but players would also like to spend time with their family.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez said the Leadership Council, coaches and players will get together to discuss the decision.
“I’m not sure if this is the last game of the season or not,” Martinez said. He hasn’t spent any time around his family since March.
“That’s a big piece as well, obviously, for the coaches and the players and everyone involved with this program,” Frost said.
Frost hinted that the timing of the game may matter more to him than the opponent. Nebraska is coming off a short week and a road game at Rutgers. To turn around and prepare for a bowl in a week — say, the Dec. 26 Guaranteed Rate Bowl — would be tough.
“It took a lot of effort and energy for everybody to get the guys ready this week,” Frost said. “If we’ve got to turn around and do it again in six or seven days — when we’re going to get home at 4 in the morning — I don’t know how many guys would be excited about that. We’d have to see what’s out there. I’m going to let the kids decide.”
The coach conceded that he personally has had a long year, losing his father, Larry. Frost also expected NU to turn a corner this season — it has not — and the toll was clear in his reaction.
“We’re really excited for the future, but I’m worn out, too,” Frost said.
