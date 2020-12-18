'Worn out' Huskers still undecided on bowl game; players will make the call

Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said he’s fine “either way” with whatever the Huskers decide. NU could use another game on offense, but players would also like to spend time with their family.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez said the Leadership Council, coaches and players will get together to discuss the decision.

“I’m not sure if this is the last game of the season or not,” Martinez said. He hasn’t spent any time around his family since March.

“That’s a big piece as well, obviously, for the coaches and the players and everyone involved with this program,” Frost said.

Frost hinted that the timing of the game may matter more to him than the opponent. Nebraska is coming off a short week and a road game at Rutgers. To turn around and prepare for a bowl in a week — say, the Dec. 26 Guaranteed Rate Bowl — would be tough.

“It took a lot of effort and energy for everybody to get the guys ready this week,” Frost said. “If we’ve got to turn around and do it again in six or seven days — when we’re going to get home at 4 in the morning — I don’t know how many guys would be excited about that. We’d have to see what’s out there. I’m going to let the kids decide.”